Bucks vs. 76ers: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks battle the Philadelphia 76ers in an early tip-off. Giannis is available for the Bucks, while KJ Martin is out for the Sixers. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

ABC at 12:00 PM CST.

Poll Game 58: against the Sixers, the Bucks will… This poll is closed 25% Win big (by 10 or more points) (17 votes)

50% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (33 votes)

10% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (7 votes)

13% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (9 votes) 66 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+