 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. 76ers: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 12:00 PM (Central)

By Morgan Ross
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks battle the Philadelphia 76ers in an early tip-off. Giannis is available for the Bucks, while KJ Martin is out for the Sixers. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

ABC at 12:00 PM CST.

Poll

Game 58: against the Sixers, the Bucks will…

This poll is closed

  • 25%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (17 votes)
  • 50%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (33 votes)
  • 10%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (7 votes)
  • 13%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (9 votes)
66 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...