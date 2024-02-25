Rapid Recap: Bucks 119, 76ers 98

The Milwaukee Bucks soundly beat the Philadelphia 76ers 119-98, highlighted by good play on both ends of the floor as well as another quality performance from Damian Lillard.

Dame and Beasley came out shooting and dishing on offense and active hands made light work on defense. A Philly cold spell for pretty much the second half of the quarter let the Bucks build out a 35-21 lead. Maxey and the Sixers were able to crawl back to within single digits with Dame on the bench and Giannis missing at the rim. But sweet shooting from Bobby and co, better offensive rebounding, and continued defensive effort ballooned the lead back up to 69-48 at the half, ending with this gem:

Giannis full-court pass to Brook to beat the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/nReHnkcI9F — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 25, 2024

The third quarter was shaping up to be a back-and-forth affair, with the Bucks benefitting from Mo Bamba minutes due to Paul Reed foul trouble. But De’Anthony Melton and the Sixers decided to start hitting threes - again with Dame on the bench - as they brought the game to 95-81 through three. It was a slow start to the fourth quarter for both teams, but Philly went cold again and Giannis regained his touch at the rim. A Dame Dagger gave us a few minutes of garbage time to round things out.

Stat That Stood Out

Whenever Philly made a run, Dame wasn’t on the floor. Conversely, whenever the Bucks made a run, Dame was on the floor. Taken together, Dame had a squeaky-clean +37 plus-minus. He did a great job scoring and distributing on the offensive end while being pretty pesky on the defensive end. Giannis ended up being the leading scorer, but Dame took over the offense in the first half until Giannis started clicking in the second, embodying “step up, step back” leadership.

