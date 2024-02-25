Bucks vs. 76ers: Dame Game

The Milwaukee Bucks handled the Philadelphia 76ers 119-98. The first half was a beautiful pairing of swishing and flowing offense with solid and pesky defense. The second half wasn’t, but the Bucks held steady for the win. The absence of Luc Richard Mbah a Moute’s protege didn’t help matters for the home team, who continue to compile a dreadful record without him. Still, the Bucks took care of business, even with our own fragile star sidelined. Damian Lillard led the way with 24 points, nine rebounds, and seven steals, to the tune of a +37 plus-minus. Giannis had a quiet game by his standards and yet was an assist away from a triple-double.

Game Summary

Dame and Beasley combined for 19 in the first quarter while keeping the ball on the move. Paul Reed did his best Joel Embiid impression to start things off, but he and the rest of the Sixers cooled off as the Bucks were able to find their defensive footing. A four-minute draught as the Bucks kept the scoreboard moving resulted in a double-digit lead for the away team.

With Dame on the bench to start the second, Giannis was forcing the issue and not cashing in at the rim. Meanwhile, the Sixers strung together 11 straight points run to get back within striking distance, with Tyrese Maxey scoring at all levels. But the Bucks clamped down on the boards and continuing shooting threes at a high clip, highlighted by Bobby going 3-3 from deep. And I have to include this again:

Giannis full-court pass to Brook to beat the buzzer! pic.twitter.com/nReHnkcI9F — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 25, 2024

There was some good stuff from the Bucks in the third: Giannis mixing in some jumpers while getting his shot to fall at the rim plus putting the Sixers and Reed in particular into foul trouble early. However, a little more sloppiness on offense mixed in with the Sixers finally making some threes cut the Bucks’ lead down to 14 going into the final frame.

It took three minutes for the first field goal of the fourth quarter. After a few beats of thinking the Sixers might make a run, the Bucks kept their foot on the pedal. Philly went cold yet again, with the Bucks getting blocks Oprah-style. After regressing to the mean for 3P%, Beasley and Dame splashed home threes to put the finishing touches on this one.

The Bucks turn to a home-and-away against the Hornets on Tuesday and Thursday, looking for a spot in the knockout rounds of the Champions - wait, never mind.

What Did We I Learn?

I learned something from this game. Truly, I did.

I always want the Bucks to play their young players. For starters, it’s more fun to watch. More importantly, it’s crucial to the future success of this team (even before we reach the dreaded post-Giannis years), and we have so few of them that their success is all the more important.

But that’s not what should happen this year.

The Bucks are on a bullet train to the playoffs. They are integrating a new coach into a team that had not fully figured out integrating a new superstar. This is not the time to develop. This is the time to figure out your playoff rotation and stick with them. It’s hard enough to develop chemistry among eight guys, let alone an entire team.

With that, for the rest of this year, I bid a fond farewell to the AJ’s and MarJon (the latter of whom, if I’m being honest, I have already sent such bidding). It’s time to focus on the core bench players:

Three Core Bench Players

Bobby Portis.

Bobby was Bobby, putting up an efficient 17 and five while adding a couple of blocks. His attitude is crucial for this team, and it even spread to the broadcast, where he called out Hubie after hitting a three. Thanks to his mic, he was heard saying “We’re starting to look like the Bucks again” on the bench. It was a spot-on take, not just because the Bucks were playing well, but because they were working hard, which has not been a given this season. Here’s hoping Bobby and the Bucks can continue their post-ASG roll.

Pat Connaughton.

Pat was also Pat in this one, with his 7 and 5 also being paired with two blocks. One of the blocks was vintage Planet Pat, prompting reminders that he is a “great athlete” (drink) and a “banger” (drink?). Much has been said debating Pat’s demise, including some great ink from Justin García this week. At the end of the day, he has been one of the most consistent playoff Bucks for some time. The same cannot be said of the AJ’s.

Patrick Beverley.

Finally, Pat Bev was Pat Bev, which is to say okay. He was a pest defensively (that made me miss Jevon), and he probably called his own number one too many times offensively (that made me miss Jevon). He didn’t really factor into this game in terms of ball-handling or vibes, but he’ll have his moments doing both going forward. Especially with his familiarity in Doc’s system, expect him to see time in the playoffs.

Bonus Bucks Bits

I’m not sure I miss Tobias Harris much these days...

I forgot that today was also a chance for Pat Bev and Cam Payne to exact revenge on their former teams. Neither did.

Danilo Gallinari first-quarter minutes were fine.

Kyle Lowry was sporting a helluva bandage on his forehead to protect a gash sustained during the Knicks game that required six stitches.

Glass house, sure, but the Sixers seem... old.

Kelly Oubre Jr. tried and failed to dunk on Brook. Twice.

Annoying sequence where the Bucks successfully challenged a defensive foul on Giannis, deflected one inbounds pass out of bounds, and deflected another inbounds pass out of bounds before finally giving up a three to De’Anthony Melton. The sort of sequence that would have been crushing rather than merely annoying were the lead not double-digits.

Malik Beasley quietly put together a 20-point outing, shooting 6-7 from deep.

It is with a heavy heart that I share that Dame had two steals in a Bucks’ victory. Perhaps Doc’s defensive structure allows him to take more risks? Small sample notwithstanding, it doesn’t seem like it: Doc’s Bucks still average an extra steal per game in losses versus wins. Stay tuned.

With the win, the Bucks upped their road record to .500. Didn’t realize it was that low!

