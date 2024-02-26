Monday Morning Media Roundup: Defense, Simplified

Programming note: I’ll be out of the country next week for vacation and so, barring a strike of real inspiration while I’m on a beach somewhere or a kindly colleague of mine taking on MMMR duties in my stead, the column will be off next Monday!

We’ve done it: We’ve gotten to a vaunted “statistically significant sample size” for the new-look Milwaukee Bucks defense. The results, as everyone on Bucks social media will tell you, are encouraging:

In the 15 games since Adrian Griffin began collecting unemployment, the Bucks have registered a 111.8 defensive rating

That’s sixth-best in that span

If that pace was kept throughout the entire season, it’d be the fourth-best defense in the NBA

Out of those 15 games, there were only three “gimme” opponents in the bunch. The Charlotte Hornets, the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Portland Trail Blazers (1-2 against them, lol). Everyone else are, at minimum, in their conference’s respective playoff mix.

So what, then, has changed? We can’t just credit Doc Rivers and his coaching staff with everything since Joe Prunty held the reins at the start of the 15 game stretch. While I can’t intelligently point to Xs and Os as an explainer right now, there have been a few areas of obvious improvement.

First, the perimeter defense and switching in particular have taken a massive step forward. By no means have Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley morphed into point of attack stoppers. But Lillard is giving more effort on defense than he has most of the season, and it is clear that the players feel far more comfortable navigating screens and handing off guarding duties to teammates in the course of switching. It could be a communication thing or a simplification of the decision-tree process players must execute per the coaching staff, but where the Bucks defense would drunkenly fall over after a single switch before, now they can run as many as three, four, or five switches in a possession and largely hang together.

That’s massive.

Speaking of massive, now that the team isn’t dying on the three-point line, Brook Lopez is no longer under siege for every second he’s on the floor. The reward? A marked improvement in his personal defense now that he can focus his energies more constructively. There are fewer instances where he’s stuck defending the other team’s best guard 30 feet out from the basket, the reads on pick-and-roll coverage have been great, and he’s actually fouling a bit less on a nightly basis. In short, the foundation of the team’s previous successes on defense appears back in play.

I know it doesn’t sound like much, but in the context of a brutal team defense the small changes can add up quickly. For the Bucks, those changes — whether they be tactical or communication — have had an immediate impact. If they can get the offense to come along, too, they’ll be cooking with gas.

Let’s roundup!

Milwaukee Bucks Links

About as close to an “oral history” as we’re likely to get this fresh into the Rivers Regime. If you wanted all the quotes, notes, and thoughts from around the league and the team about the short span Rivers has been in charge for, here you go!

Nothing too surprising in here, although I did like the nod to C.P. Cavafy’s poetry as something that holds special meaning to the Antetokounmpos. His works scale the heights of the epic before zooming in on the tribulations of the personal within that wider vista — fitting for a man who embodies much and has mastered even more.

The website itself has enough ads to even make a SB Nation site blush, but Stephen Noh has covered the league for awhile so there is analysis worth risking misclicks for. While I can respect the thrust of the argument, there is something to be said for Giannis getting more opportunities to be effective in the clutch thanks to Dame’s presence. While the Bucks shouldn’t confine themselves to “Dame scorez” as the play call late every time, it probably remains a decent first-option on balance.

I will say, if you were the kind who thought the Bucks were deserving of more time in the spotlight relative to their talent and expectations, Doc Rivers and Patrick Beverly will do a lot of heavy lifting. A lot of quiet parts of professional sports getting said out loud lately.

In the end, it turns out Deer Diaries was always competing with Thanasis Antetokounmpo and Marques Johnson for those sweet sweet clicks. “Hear District” is objectively an extremely weak title that will struggle to drive SEO engagement, and “Behind the Bucks” is definitely trying to piggyback off the mill of posts our neighbors at Behind the Buck Pass generate on a weekly basis.

Anyways, if you’re into hearing from the players/org folks themselves there might be something of interest in here.

Given the requirements the NBA has recently determined any All-Star host city needs to bring the league’s “PrEmIeR wEeKeNd” to town, I’ve accepted that I will have returned to dust by the time Milwaukee gets a crack at it. Can’t fault the team for trying!

Know Your NBA Enemy

Charlotte Hornets - At the Hive - A look at why the Charlotte Hornets defense has been so bad

Great film work of the kind you rarely get for some of the wayward teams in the NBA. Related in some ways to my opening bit, too, since the Bucks defense pre-Griffin canning struggled from a lot of the same communication breakdowns and general chaos. Per the article, the Hornets have picked things up a little bit defensively since Grant Williams’s arrival. Maybe a bit more organization really does the trick for most bottom-feeder defenses.

Chicago Bulls - Blog a Bull - What an extremely Bullsian day we just witnessed

Hate the Bulls, not the Bulls basketbloggers. The trial they are enduring and are likely to continue to endure for at least another half decade is not for the faint of heart. Here are some of Blog a Bull’s article headlines from the month of February:

Bulls contractually obligated to finish season, does anything in these games actually matter?

Will the Bulls “compete” in the buyout market? can they even afford to?

Arturas Karnisovas: pathetically ignorant, or pathological liar?

I can’t believe it happened again (subhead: please fire this dunce!)

Can the Bulls pull off not pulling anything off?

Everyone at BAB is in my thoughts, even if I wouldn’t lose a minute of sleep if Adam Silver contracted the franchise this afternoon.

Comment(s) of the Week

This is Brew Hoop tongue-in-cheek commenting heritage from Yo_G and Sockpuppet11 after Doc Rivers celebrated the East’s All-Star Game triumph:

The Social Media Section

This always seemed like a cool project when Giannis first partnered with it over a year ago (I believe). Also, another exceedingly common Veronica Antetokounmpo W.

This is an old series of wine drunk pics Serge took and is now reposting, but I love him anyhow

Lol, he waited until after we beat the Sixers to post this. I love this guy.

Adorable

Shoutout whoever made that custom Beasley cake. Looks great!

Congrats to Pat and Ryan!

For every game in which Bobby aggravates the hell out of me, I think about the hours and hours and hours of charity footage he has probably shot with MKE orgs. He’s (almost) untouchable (again).

MarJon too, in his own way

Riley’s 2023-2024 Regular Season Prediction Record: 27-31

Milwaukee Bucks 2023-2024 Actual Regular Season Record: 37-21

Of all the remaining gimme weeks this NBA regular season, this is the gimme-set of them all.

v. Charlotte Hornets, Tuesday — 7:00 PM CT

@ Charlotte Hornets, Thursday — 6:00 PM CT

@ Chicago Bulls, Friday — 9:00 PM CT

I hate to say this, but I will predict wins against the Hornets and a loss to the Bulls. NOT because the Bulls are good or the Bucks are bad. Mostly because I think some Bulls will try to play up to their contracts and the level of their opponents while Milwaukee has to deal with back-to-back road games and the travel involved. Unless... Khris Middleton makes his triumphant return to the starting lineup and turns the tide? Like something out of Hollywood.

Happy Monday!