Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Preview: Buzzing

The Milwaukee Bucks return from a two-game road trip to play host to the Charlotte Hornets in one of the Tuesday night February games in all of NBA history. Both sides will look to keep it interesting, however, with Charlotte carrying a 5-1 record in their last six and the Bucks aiming to maintain their newfound post-All-Star momentum.

Where We’re At

It was a good old-fashioned beat down the last time the Bucks took the floor, wiping the Joel Embiid-less Philadelphia 76ers out in a 119-98 victory. Besides a late(ish) push from Philly that failed to even get the lead down to single-digits, Milwaukee had few problems pushing aside the mishmash of parts under Nick Nurse’s command. Encouragingly, the Bucks perimeter defense showed out yet again with a mix of fluidity and decisiveness on switches and coverage we’d rarely seen earlier in the year. Giannis Antetokounmpo would finish with another ho-hum 30 point, 12 rebound, 9 assist performance while Damian Lillard registered 24 points (4-8 from deep), 9 assists, and 7 rebounds of his own. Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis combined to go 9 of 11 from three, to drive the point home.

The Hornets have spent most of the 2023-2024 regular season putting together yet another Hornets-ian iteration of a lost year. Their largest margin of victory prior to February 10th was seven points — they hit that mark exactly twice in the 10 wins they bumbled their way to until the trade deadline. With the team destined to go nowhere fast, GM Mitch Kupchak, who still had a job until he retired two weeks ago, pulled the trigger on deals that sent out Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, and Terry Rozier with cash, Davis Bertans, Tre Mann, Vasilije Micić, Kyle Lowry (waived), Seth Curry, and Grant Williams coming to Charlotte. Then, out of nowhere, the little engine that absolutely couldn’t started... winning?

Beating the Pacers (lol) is the best of the recent five game bunch, and from what our friends at At The Hive have written, it appears Charlotte’s horrific defense stabilized enough to allow for some victories to sneak in. Their latest win was a 93-80 slugfest road performance against the Portland Trailblazers in which both teams participated. The Bucks have proven capable of losing games to these sorts of basement-dwelling teams; can they overcome that instinct tonight?

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable (right knee tendonitis) and Khris Middleton remains out (left ankle sprain). For Charlotte, LaMelo Ball (right ankle tendinopathy) and Mark Williams (lower back) are out while Seth Curry is probable (right hip soreness).

Player to Watch

Heeeeeeeeeeeeee’s baaaaaaaaaaaack!

From the "You Wouldn't Believe It Based on my Twitter Timeline Files": Pat Connaughton is shooting 54% from the field and 48% from three for a team-high 71% true shooting since January 1 — Frank Madden (@fmaddenNBA) February 26, 2024

Even I, a newly-minted Pat Connaughton doubter, was impressed with his recent performances. While his game hasn’t been flashy, all the little moves with and without the ball that made him the perfect glue guy in countless lineups have resurfaced out of nowhere. And that perimeter block he finally registered against Philly? Poetry in motion. Let’s make it three good Pat performances in a row, please!

How to Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CST

