Bucks vs. Hornets: Game Thread

With a difficult schedule ahead to close out the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks will have every incentive to take advantage of a matchup against the newly-potent Charlotte Hornets to keep pace in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Khris Middleton is the only unavailable Buck, while Charlotte will be without LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams (Davis Bertans is questionable as of this afternoon).

The Hornets enter the game with the best defense in the league over their last five games (four wins, one loss), although the competition wasn’t anything to write home about. A worthy test for a Bucks team who are building a new collective understanding on offense night to night.

Check out the full preview here

How to Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CST

