Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: Still concerned?

Let’s see how much difference a week makes. Did the Bucks stop the All-Star break reeling by playing actual, you know, games? How much better does 5-7 look than 3-7, if it even does at all? Embiid or no Embiid, nearly everything Milwaukee did in Philly looked flawless, and say what you will about Minnesota’s prospects for the season, but that’s an elite defense any way you slice it. Yes, it’s good to see the Bucks attack two quality opponents (even if one is more of the play-in variety sans an MVP), but even better is to see the motivation therein.

That’s what makes these three matchups this week compelling: Charlotte and Chicago aren’t good. We know Milwaukee gets up for the big dogs, as they have all year. But their utter destruction of the Hornets twice this year belies the greater trend of how much they’ve struggled with the league’s dregs and otherwise mediocre teams. An opponent without a star or just of inferior caliber talent-wise elicits a commensurate effort by the Bucks time and again, which is why it was so refreshing to see them stomp on the Sixers’ throats Sunday. Bringing that same motivation this week and establishing a five-game win streak should make even some skeptics believe in Milwaukee’s title odds again. How often does that happen from facing the Hornets and Bulls?

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we take a look at Giannis’ MVP case and get another vibe check after the reassuring victories. I’m particularly interested to hear how people are feeling about the former.

Poll Do the wins over Minnesota and Philly make you more optimistic about Milwaukee’s title chances? Yes, I’m more optimistic

My feelings are unchanged

68% Yes, I'm more optimistic (96 votes)

29% My feelings are unchanged (41 votes)

2% No, I'm more pessimistic (3 votes)

Poll Are the Bucks a more serious championship threat under Doc Rivers than Adrian Griffin? Yes

No

74% Yes (98 votes)

2% No (3 votes)

22% Doesn't matter who the coach is (30 votes)

Poll As of now, who would you vote for MVP? Giannis Antetokounmpo

Luka Doncic

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokic

55% Giannis Antetokounmpo (75 votes)

5% Luka Doncic (8 votes)

19% Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (26 votes)

14% Nikola Jokic (20 votes)

3% Someone else (5 votes)

Poll Where do the Bucks need to finish in the East standings for Giannis to win MVP? At least second

At least second and with a better record than Denver or OKC

32% At least second (44 votes)

38% At least second and with a better record than Denver or OKC (53 votes)

28% It shouldn't matter (39 votes)

Poll Should Pat Connaughton be in the rotation right now? Yes, and in the playoffs

Yes, but not in the playoffs

No, but he should have a shot at playoff minutes

69% Yes, and in the playoffs (87 votes)

4% Yes, but not in the playoffs (5 votes)

21% No, but he should have a shot at playoff minutes (27 votes)

4% Not at all (6 votes)

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Yes

No

43% Yes (55 votes)

3% No (4 votes)

53% Undecided (68 votes)

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Yes

No

76% Yes (95 votes)

4% No (5 votes)

20% Undecided (25 votes)

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

66% Yes (81 votes)

17% No (21 votes)

16% Undecided (20 votes)

As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we'll post the results later that day.