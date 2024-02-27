Rapid Recap: Bucks 123, Hornets 85

In a game that featured historic defense, the Milwaukee Bucks clobbered the Charlotte Hornets, 123-85.

Milwaukee owned a comfortable 32-16 lead after a quarter of play, thanks to the stellar play from Damian Lillard. Dame came out red hot, drilling several threes and totaling 14 points in the opening frame.

The scoring continued for the Bucks in the second quarter, as the Hornets couldn’t do anything to stop them. The Hornets also couldn’t do anything to generate any offense, as they sat at just 26 points (!!!) at halftime for a 58-26 Milwaukee lead.

There was no coming back in this one for the Hornets. After the third quarter wrapped up, Milwaukee was in control with ease, 96-49. It was a matter of the clock expiring from that point on, with the dust finally settling at a 123-85 Bucks victory.

Stat That Stood Out

The Bucks’ defense was absolutely stellar. It’s been night and day since Doc joined the team, but tonight was just another level. How about this for a Stat For the Night? At halftime, the Bucks led 58-26. That’s the lowest point total at the break this season in the NBA. Going one step further, how about this? The Hornets’ 26 points at the half are the second-fewest first-half points the Bucks have allowed in franchise history (fewest: 25 on March 3, 1972 at PHI). Just a suffocating level of defense by Milwaukee.

