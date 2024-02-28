Bucks vs. Hornets: Milwaukee Swats Charlotte Away

In a game that wasn’t even close, the Milwaukee Bucks dismantled the Charlotte Hornets, 123-85.

Game Summary

Charlotte landed the first punch in this one by quickly constructing a five-point lead, but a 20-2 Milwaukee run launched the Bucks in front by a comfortable margin. That was thanks in large part to Damian Lillard, who buried several threes en route to a 14-point quarter that gave Milwaukee a 32-16 lead after one.

The rampant scoring continued in the second. The Bucks kept hitting from beyond the arc while also holding the Hornets at bay. How about this? Going into halftime, Milwaukee led by a 58-26 score. Those 26 points were the lowest point total at the break this season in the NBA.

I mean, things were pretty much over by that point. At the end of three, Milwaukee held a massive 96-49 lead. When the final whistle sounded, the Bucks earned a massive 123-85 victory.

Giannis Atnetokounmpo led the way for the Bucks with 24 points and eight rebounds. Damian Lillard’s shot was well intact, knocking down four threes and totaled 23 points. Bobby Portis mixed in 21 off the bench.

For Charlotte, Miles Bridges led the scoring with 17 points. Tre Mann was next in line with 16 of his own.

The Bucks now travel to Charlotte to face the Hornets again on Thursday evening.

What Did We Learn?

That was a historic level of defense. Here are a few stats for you. The Hornets’ 26 points at the half are the second-fewest first-half points the Bucks have allowed in franchise history (fewest: 25 on March 3, 1972 at PHI). But the history didn’t stop there. The Hornets’ 49 points are the fewest the Bucks have allowed through three quarters since Nov. 3, 2007, when they gave up 48 points at CHI (tied for 6th fewest through 3 quarters in franchise history). Milwaukee’s defense has been night and day since Doc took over and last night, it showed again.

Three Things

Damian Lillard had an impactful night on offense.

Now, maybe it was him interacting with the Real Housewives of Salt Lake pre-game (more on that later), but man, did Dame start this one hot. In the first frame of action, Lillard knocked down several threes. Those shots set the tone for the Bucks on the night and they didn’t look back once he fell into a groove. We all know how high Milwaukee’s offense can soar when Dame gets a fast start and last night, that was exactly the case. I asked Doc just how crucial it is for him to get those fast starts:

“It’s nice. Him or Giannis, I always say, you want one of them to get going. If I had to pick, it’d probably be Dame, just because his shots at times are more difficult. And it just shows that he’s comfortable. I think what you’re seeing now with Dame is he’s getting very comfortable. He knows where his shots are. Keeping him above that free throw line has really helped him because he can see the floor better.”

Brook Lopez continues his defensive authority.

He didn’t bring much on the offensive side of the ball (zero points on 0-for-2 shooting), but Lopez did register two blocked shots on the night. Some history also came with those blocks. He’s been such an integral piece to this Bucks core in recent history, so it’s quite neat to see him earn this piece in franchise history. Postgame, Doc praised what he brings to the defensive side of the ball and despite not scoring a point, having a massive influence in the action. That’s just the type of player Brook is.

The Bucks haven’t lost since the All-Star Break.

The winning streak continues. It’s clear that the break was huge for this team, as they’ve looked the best they have in a while in this recent stretch. The defense is clicking. Offense is improving. When asked about the success off the break postgame, Giannis attributed it to getting time off and earning that rest. It definitely has paid off, and the Bucks still aren’t fully healthy, as Khris Middleton remains sidelined. Things are likely to improve even more once he makes his return, which may be during this upcoming road trip.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Bobby Portis earned another double-digit point outing. Off the bench, he notched 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting. Doc mentioned that he believes it stems from what he brings on the defensive side. The scoring spark he provides is always impactful for Milwaukee.

Pat Connaughton had a dunk! Sure, he missed one, but it was great to see Pat get that. He also played well with eight points. Giannis mentioned that whenever Pat plays well, it’s contagious. Last night, that was definitely the case.

There was a new member of the media with us in the locker room:

Brandon Jennings was in the locker room tonight as a member of the media. Even asked Giannis a question — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) February 28, 2024

It was disappointing that LaMelo Ball was unable to suit up for this one. I always enjoy watching him play. He’s my favorite player in the league. Hopefully, we get to see him Thursday night in Charlotte. It’d be fun to see him and Dame going at it against one another.

Last, perhaps the most random celebrity sighting happened pre-game:

the real housewives of salt lake city are here and apparently, they’re a big deal (i had to ask a staff member who they were) pic.twitter.com/7zoovMgyia — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) February 27, 2024

As I said in the follow-up tweets, we haven’t seen a random celebrity outing like this since the president of Iceland attended a game last year. Can’t wait to see who’ll be next!

