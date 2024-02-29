Milwaukee Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets Preview: Enter the Hive

In what will be the final showdown between these teams in the 2023-2024 season, the Milwaukee Bucks head out east to face the Charlotte Hornets. The Bucks have brushed the Hornets aside in the previous three matchups and will hope to make it 4-0 on the year tonight.

Where We’re At

Another game against Charlotte on Tuesday, another massive margin of victory for the Bucks. In their victories to date, the Bucks have beaten Charlotte by an average of 35 points. The latest tilt was Tuesday’s 123-85 walloping from pillar to post in which the Hornets scored literally 16 points in the first quarter and, shockingly, 10 in the second. Bobby Portis continued his recent hot shooting streak, notching 21 points on 9-16 from the floor with 8 rebounds and 3 assists, while fan favorite Thanasis Antetokounmpo got the opportunity to play an entire quarter of basketball (he failed to score, but that’s okay). Of the starters, Malik Beasley registered the most amount of time played at 26:11 — a nice night of rest and relaxation in a game that was over quite quickly after it started.

Charlotte registered a total of 6 assists as a team versus Milwaukee’s 29. There isn’t much more to be said.

Having returned to their usual ways of having their brakes beaten off them after a brief 5-1 spurt that straddled the All-Star break, the Hornets will be hoping a return home inspires a better tune than the previous three losses to Milwaukee. Of course, the last time they hosted the Bucks they lost 130-99 in what was infamously the night on which Beasley debuted his patented post-three shimmy.

Injury Report

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee tendonitis) and MarJon Beauchamp (non-Covid illness) are probable for Milwaukee, while Andre Jackson Jr. (non-Covid illness) is questionable and Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain) remains out. Charlotte goes again without LaMelo Ball (right ankle tendinopathy) and Mark Williams (low back injury recovery).

Player to Watch

Thanasis Antetokounmpo as he tries to make it two games in a row with extensive fourth quarter minutes.

(More seriously, I’ll go with Bobby Portis. Since the Bucks hosted the Hornets on Feb. 9th, he has averaged 16.3 points - .533/.522/1.000) - 6.3 rebounds, and 1.9 assists. It is an encouraging resurgence post-trade deadline for a guy who looked very out of sorts for long stretches there. Long may the resurgence continue.)

How to Watch

Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CST

