Bucks vs. Hornets: Game Thread

In what has been the most one-sided season series in the Milwaukee Bucks favor in 2023-2024, there is still one more bout to be decided as the team heads to Charlotte tonight. These teams met last on Tuesday in a severe beatdown courtesy of Milwaukee in line with the previous two beatdowns meted to the Hornets.
Khris Middleton is out for Milwaukee while LaMelo Ball and Mark Williams are out for Charlotte.
Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!
How to Watch
Bally Sports WI at 6:00 PM CST
Poll
Game 60: Against the Hornets, the Bucks will...
This poll is closed
-
76%
Win big (by 10 or more points)
-
15%
Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
0%
Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
-
8%
Lose big (by 10 or more points)
Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+
Loading comments...