Rapid Recap: Bucks 111, Hornets 99

After tumbling into the All-Star break with a 3-7 record, the Milwaukee Bucks have won four in a row, taking down the Charlotte Hornets 111-99. Giannis Antetokoumpo had 24 points, while Malik Beasley had nineteen on five made threes. Hornets rookie Brandon Miller led them in scoring with 21, while Miles Bridges was held to fifteen points on 6-for-18 shooting.

Bobby Portis came out of the gate fast, scoring six of his eight first-half points in the first quarter to help the Bucks jump out to a twelve-point lead in the first quarter. Grant Williams’ nine first-quarter points helped the Hornets keep the deficit at ten, 35-25, heading into the second quarter. After an early run by the Hornets and Brandon Miller to cut the Bucks' lead to five, Milwaukee outscored Charlotte 24-11 to take a nineteen-point lead at halftime, 70-51. Giannis scored eleven of his nineteen first-half points in the stanza.

It was more of the same for the Bucks in the third quarter, as Giannis and Beasley continued their hot shooting, with Antetokoumpo hitting his second three of the night in the frame. The closest Charlotte got was within thirteen points as Milwaukee went into the fourth quarter up 92-74. The Hornets did try to make it interesting one the Bucks went deeper into their bench with a 17-3 run down the stretch to bring it within ten, but it was too little, too late: Pat Bev iced the game with 55 seconds left as the Bucks held on to win 111-99.

The Bucks’ bench has been much maligned for their lack of offensive production, averaging 32.5 points per game (seventeenth in the NBA). With Portis, Pat Connaughton, and Patrick Beverley, they scored 28 points through three quarters, before finishing with 36 after Doc Rivers put in more of the reserves with the Bucks leading by almost 20.

