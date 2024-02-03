Bucks vs. Mavericks: Game Thread

Another one for the road as the Milwaukee Bucks hit Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks at the mid-point of their Western Conference road trip. The Bucks find themselves once again at .500 since the start of 2024 (8-8) and would love to use the remaining three games on this road trip to generate any sort of momentum. With the Mavs dealing with a clutch of injuries, it is in Milwaukee’s hands to take advantage of the mismatch.

Check out the full preview here, and as always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 49: Against the Mavericks, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 25% Win big (by 10 or more points) (19 votes)

38% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (29 votes)

18% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (14 votes)

17% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (13 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+