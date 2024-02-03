 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bucks vs. Mavericks: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM (Central)

By Riley Feldmann
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Another one for the road as the Milwaukee Bucks hit Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks at the mid-point of their Western Conference road trip. The Bucks find themselves once again at .500 since the start of 2024 (8-8) and would love to use the remaining three games on this road trip to generate any sort of momentum. With the Mavs dealing with a clutch of injuries, it is in Milwaukee’s hands to take advantage of the mismatch.

Check out the full preview here, and as always, go Bucks!

Poll

Game 49: Against the Mavericks, the Bucks will...

This poll is closed

  • 25%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (19 votes)
  • 38%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (29 votes)
  • 18%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (14 votes)
  • 17%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (13 votes)
75 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+

More From Brew Hoop

Loading comments...