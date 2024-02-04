Milwaukee Bucks vs. Utah Jazz Preview: Are we all that?

The Milwaukee Bucks face the Utah Jazz on a SEGABABA and game four out of five of a road trip. The Bucks will look to even the season series after being handed an ugly defeat at home on Pride Night.

Where We’re At

The Bucks picked up their first win in the Doc Era after righting the ship against the non-conspiratorial Mavs. Since it came on the heels of their first stretch of two days off after defeats to the Nuggets and Trail Blazers, it stands to reason that last night featured more of Doc’s fingerprints than the first two affairs. Now, an extra day of practice does not a new coach’s vision make, but there were promising signs on both sides of the ball against the Mavericks (minus the bit where they literally couldn’t miss from deep). The stars starred, the role players played roles, and the defense had a level of coherence that was a sight for sore eyes (albeit aided by the afore-alluded lack of Kyrie). Let’s see if that holds up tonight.

Over in Utah, a three-game skid against the Sixers, Knicks, and Nets brought the Jazz two games below .500, technically in the playoff picture but not by much. Whether that translates into buying or selling is an open question, but it seems like Kelly Olynyk and Jordan Clarkson will be on the move—the Bucks have been linked to the former and Clarkson seems poised to join the likely mirage that is the Knicks. The Jazz have interesting pieces, including near-All-Star Lauri Markkanen and Rising Stars Walker Kessler and Keyonte George. The question, as always, is how they will be assembled into a puzzle.

Injury Report

It’s a SEGABABA, so we’ll have injury updates in the Game Thread. (The Jazz are at full strength.)

Player To Watch

Yesterday got so bad that Doc resorted to second-quarter AJ Green minutes. And what do you know? Dairy Bird would nail a two and a three before the end of the quarter as a 22-point deficit was cut to five. Hopefully tonight doesn’t go as badly, but with old legs on a SEGABABA, I’m watching to see if Doc is forced to rely on youth - as much as it seems to pain him.

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CST.

