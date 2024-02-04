 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucks vs. Jazz: Game Thread

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM (Central)

By Morgan Ross
Utah Jazz v Milwaukee Bucks Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks are set to take on the Utah Jazz as they near the end of their road trip. Giannis (right knee patella tendinitis), AJax (right wrist sprain), and Dame (left ankle sprain) are available, while Brook (personal reasons) and Khris (right knee injury management) are out. Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

How To Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM CST.

Poll

Game 50: against the Jazz, the Bucks will…

This poll is closed

  • 20%
    Win big (by 10 or more points)
    (20 votes)
  • 47%
    Win close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (47 votes)
  • 16%
    Lose close (by 9 or fewer points)
    (16 votes)
  • 15%
    Lose big (by 10 or more points)
    (15 votes)
98 votes total Vote Now

