Beasley Joins Dame in Three-Point Contest

Malik Beasley will be joining Dame in the Three-Point Contest, per Shams Charania:

Sources: Among the commitments for the NBA Three-Point Contest at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis:



Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton, Milwaukee's Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley, New York's Jalen Brunson and Utah's Lauri Markkanen. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 5, 2024

Malik “Three-sley” has boogied his way to a 45.1% clip from downtown this season, good for 5th in the NBA and his highest mark yet. It seems like his campaigning paid off:

Beasley represents a notable exception to a list of more-heralded players. Yet, although they could have been asked and simply declined, KD, Kawhi, and KAT are all top-10 in 3P%, complicating the narrative that the NBA went fame-forward. With these guys, they could have fed two birds with one scone.

Regardless, congrats to Beas!