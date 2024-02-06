Bucks vs. Suns: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to end their five-game west coast road trip with a win as they take on the Phoenix Suns at the Footprint Center. It will be the first time that Giannis and company will take on Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in their new home after the two stars were traded in 2023.

The Bucks will be without Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez tonight against the Suns. Lillard is out with a left ankle sprain, while Lopez is still out for personal reasons. Giannis (Patellar Tendenitis, Right Knee) and Andre Jackson Jr (right wrist sprain) are available tonight.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 51: Against the Suns, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 8% Win big (by 10 or more points) (9 votes)

21% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (23 votes)

29% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (32 votes)

40% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (44 votes) 108 votes total Vote Now

