Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: NBA trade deadline edition

In just over 48 hours, the NBA trade deadline will occur, and the Bucks are working the phones pretty hard according to multiple writers. Though the market has been pretty sedate in recent days, we got a report yesterday that the Bucks might be engaged on a more significant deal involving Bobby Portis and one-time Buck killer Grant Williams. Yahoo’s Jake Fischer reports that they might be interested in the Wizards’ Delon Wright, who probably could be had for a single second-round pick—the Bucks have only two of those to trade—and matching salary (likely Pat Connaughton). HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto thinks thinks they would be a fit for Royce O’Neale, Dorian Finney-Smith, or Isaac Okoro.

These are among the most credible reports in recent days, and we even heard last week that they called Memphis to ask about Marcus Smart, who they were told wasn’t available. All this smoke leads me to believe that at some point in the next two days—perhaps even by the time you’re reading this—Milwaukee will make a deal in the hopes of improving their title odds. What kind of move should that be? For whom should it be? These are the questions we ask of you below...

Poll Are the Bucks right to ask the Mavs for more than just Grant Williams in return for Bobby Portis? Yes, Portis is more valuable than Williams

No, it’s a fair deal

Neither, because Portis should not be traded vote view results 72% Yes, Portis is more valuable than Williams (111 votes)

8% No, it’s a fair deal (13 votes)

18% Neither, because Portis should not be traded (29 votes) 153 votes total Vote Now

Poll Given these paths, which do you prefer the Bucks to take this week? Trade either Portis or Pat Connaughton for a player who helps the team now

Trade both of them for a player who helps the team now

Hold onto them and include them in a splashier trade with the first-round picks which will become available to move this summer vote view results 38% Trade either Portis or Pat Connaughton for a player who helps the team now (53 votes)

40% Trade both of them for a player who helps the team now (56 votes)

21% Hold onto them and include them in a splashier trade with the first-round picks which will become available to move this summer (29 votes) 138 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which is the most important issue to address via a trade right now? Point-of-attack defense (on backcourt players)

Bench scoring

Wing defense (on players like Jayson Tatum) vote view results 57% Point-of-attack defense (on backcourt players) (81 votes)

9% Bench scoring (14 votes)

32% Wing defense (on players like Jayson Tatum) (46 votes) 141 votes total Vote Now

Poll With Doc Rivers only two weeks into his tenure, how wise is it to make a significant trade this week? Doesn’t matter if the trade is big or small, the team needs help now

A less significant trade (i.e. not from the rotation) is better

The Bucks should stay the course with this roster and let Rivers work with it vote view results 75% Doesn’t matter if the trade is big or small, the team needs help now (105 votes)

14% A less significant trade (i.e. not from the rotation) is better (20 votes)

10% The Bucks should stay the course with this roster and let Rivers work with it (15 votes) 140 votes total Vote Now

Poll Will you be displeased if the Bucks do not make a trade this week? Yes

No

Indifferent vote view results 63% Yes (88 votes)

21% No (30 votes)

14% Indifferent (20 votes) 138 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which of these assets should the Bucks move this week? Portland’s 2024 second-round pick (currently 35th)

MarJon Beauchamp

Both

Neither vote view results 18% Portland’s 2024 second-round pick (currently 35th) (24 votes)

12% MarJon Beauchamp (16 votes)

56% Both (74 votes)

13% Neither (18 votes) 132 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 29% Yes (39 votes)

15% No (20 votes)

55% Undecided (73 votes) 132 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 64% Yes (88 votes)

16% No (22 votes)

19% Undecided (27 votes) 137 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 35% Yes (48 votes)

50% No (68 votes)

14% Undecided (20 votes) 136 votes total Vote Now

As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!