Bucks vs. Timberwolves: Game Thread

After making a few moves at the deadline, including trading Cam Payne for Patrick Beverley, the Milwaukee Bucks are set to duke it out with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Khris Middleton will be sidelined with the left ankle sprain he sustained on Tuesday night. The Bucks will be getting Brook Lopez back after he was out for a few days as he celebrated the birth of his first child. Giannis Antetokoumpo (Right Knee Patellar Tendinitis) and Jae Crowder (Left Ankle Sprain) are probable, while Damian Lillard is listed as questionable with his left ankle sprain.

The Wolves newest acquisition, guard Monte Morris, will not suit up tonight as he had to pass his physical in the Twin Cities today. Jordan McLaughlin and Leonard Miller are questionable for Minnesota, who are dealing with a right hip pointer injury and an undisclosed illness respectively. Jaylen Clark is out while he rehabs from a ruptured right Achilles.

Check out the full preview here, and follow below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 52: against the Timberwolves, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 11% Win big (by 10 or more points) (8 votes)

32% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (22 votes)

27% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (19 votes)

27% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (19 votes) 68 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+