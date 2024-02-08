Bucks Stand Pat on Pat, Other “Assets”

The Bucks’ cupboard contained slim pickings before the trade deadline. The pickings are still slim.

Bobby Portis, Pat Connaughton, and MarJon Beauchamp remain gainfully employed by Milwaukee, to the relief of Milwaukee tourism, real estate, and [insert MarJon’s sector here], respectively. The 2024 Portland second-round pick is still here too.

Ultimately, while the grass is always greener, Bobby remains a solid role player, Pat always gets up for the playoffs, MarJon might crack the bench, and Portland’s pick can offer much-needed youth.

Check out our coverage of the moves that the Bucks did make here and here. Otherwise, let this be a place to celebrate and / or bemoan the continued presence of Bobby, Pat, MarJon, and Portland’s 2024 second-round pick (lol).