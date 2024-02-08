Rapid Recap: Bucks 105, Timberwolves 129

In a lopsided matchup, the Milwaukee Bucks stumbled at home against the Minnesota Timberwolves, 129-105.

NBA.com Box Score

Pat Connaughton and Jae Crowder entered the starting five with Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton sideline, making a unique lineup to kick this one off for the Bucks. Milwaukee would find themselves down by four going into the second quarter, as Anthony Edwards’ nine points in the first stanza gave Minnesota a 30-26 lead.

The Wolves’ lead grew to double-digits in the second as Anthony Edwards continued to be dangerous from the floor. His 17 points led the way for both teams and helped secure a 63-53 advantage for Minnesota at the break.

Things wouldn’t get any better for the Bucks in the third. Instead, it got much, much worse. There was absolutely no offense to be found. It really seemed as if there was a cover on the Bucks’ hoop and the Wolves took absolute advantage of the situation. Headed into the final period of regulation, Minnesota owned a massive 102-75 lead.

The fourth quarter was interesting thanks to a scoring outburst from AJ Green, but it came too late. The game itself was still out of reach for Milwaukee, and Minnesota dusted off a 129-105 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

In a game where much of Milwaukee’s offense was ugly, the ugliest stat line belonged to Malik Beasley. In 33 minutes played, he emitted a stat line of just three points on 1-of-13 shooting, including 0-for-9 from downtown. Yikes. His 3-point shooting has been so big at times for the Bucks this season but was absent tonight. In a game where Damian Lillard and Khris Middleton both aren’t featured, that’s not a good thing and it definitely hurt the Bucks in this one.

