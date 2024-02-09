Bucks vs. Hornets: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks will look to end their three-game losing streak as they host the Charlotte Hornets. The Hornets roster will be severely depleted as they were one of the most active sellers at the trade deadline, shipping out Gordan Hayward and P.J. Washington for five players and three draft picks. The Bucks on the other hand made a couple of smaller moves, shipping out Cam Payne and a future second-rounder to the Philadelphia 76ers for Patrick Beverley and trading Robin Lopez to the Sacramento Kings.

Khris Middleton will miss his second game in a row with his left ankle sprain and Chris Livingston is out on a G-League assignment. Giannis and Jae Crowder are probable to play in this one, but we still don’t know if Damian Lillard will play as he is still dealing with a left ankle sprain. It’s unlikely that newly acquired guard Patrick Beverley will play tonight.

The Hornets’ new acquisitions of Grant Williams, Seth Curry, Tre Mann, Davis Bertans, and Vasilije Micic will not play yet as their trades are not finalized. Kyle Lowry is still away from the team while waiting for a potential buyout. Frank Ntilikina, James Bouknight, and Ish Smith will not play as they were all cut following the trade deadline.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter.

