Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 15

Ahead of this week’s trade deadline, we took the temperature of fans on what kind of moves the Bucks should make. Knowing now what actually happened and what didn’t, it’s interesting to see how the front office’s plans diverged somewhat from how fans felt. Here are the highlights:

In the wake of reports earlier this week that Milwaukee and Dallas were discussing the two in a trade, 65% of respondents thought Grant Williams wouldn’t have been a proper return for Bobby Portis, and another 26% thought Portis shouldn’t be traded.

76% of respondents thought one of Portis or Pat Connaughton should have been traded for a win-now player, though nearly a quarter thought the Bucks should hold onto both through the deadline.

Slightly over half of fans polled thought point-of-attack defense was the main issue the Bucks needed to address yesterday (which they seemingly did), while another 37% thought wing defense was a priority. Only 11% thought the bench needed more scoring.

67% of fans asked wanted a trade—big or small—and 55% would have been displeased had one not gone down. Only around two in ten voters thought they should have kept the roster as-is and let Rivers work with it.

Only 16% of voters felt the Bucks should hang onto both MarJon Beauchamp and Portland’s 2024 second-round pick, which they ultimately ended up doing. 53% felt they should have moved both.

Rivers’ disapproval and approval ratings both rose several points this week. Horst’s approval rating dropped 6% while his disapproval rating stayed about the same.

Fans’ confidence in the team’s title chances cratered during this rough stretch, with a 17% drop in those who felt they could win the title and a 14% in those who felt they couldn’t.

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.