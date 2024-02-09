Rapid Recap: Bucks 120, Hornets 84

In the first game with newcomer Patrick Beverley, the Bucks brought some defensive edge against a short-handed Charlotte Hornets team, taking home a 120-84 win. Malik Beasley stole the show for the Bucks, as he put up 21 points on 7-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Damian Lillard led all players in scoring with 26 points in his first game back from his left ankle sprain. Brandon Miller and Cody Martin each scored 16 points to lead the Hornets’ offense.

Game Recap

It was all Bucks from the opening tip-off, with the Bucks racing out to a 14-6 lead in the first five minutes of the game. The Bucks would open it up later, thanks in part to Patrick Beverley’s Bucks debut, with Milwaukee holding Charlotte scoreless for the final 3:45 of the first quarter and taking a 31-17 lead going into the second. The Bucks would blow things wide open with the three ball, as they went 7-for-15 from beyond the arc in the frame, including four threes from Malik Beasley to give Milwaukee a 66-38 lead heading into the locker room. Beasley led all players with 15 points at the break, while Bobby Portis had 13 points off of the bench.

Beasley would add two more makes from distance before his night was over in the first two minutes of the third quarter. The Bucks’ lead would grow to as many as 40 points during the frame, thanks to 15 points from Damian Lillard, after scoring just 11 in the first half. The Bucks went into the fourth quarter up by 36 points, 99-63. The bench squad would finish this game out, with Thanasis, TyTy Washington, and MarJon Beauchamp coming in for the final eight minutes of the game. The Bucks would lead by as many as 42 points as they cruised to a final score of 120-84.

Stat That Stood Out

Outside of the outstanding three-point shooting from the Bucks, Milwaukee also edged Charlotte on the offensive glass as well. The Bucks out-rebounded the Hornets 59-55 in total and had 11 offensive rebounds to Charlotte’s eight.

