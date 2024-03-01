Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls Preview: The Ides of Bucks commences

March Madness is coming, and the Milwaukee Bucks will look to avoid upsets in the coming weeks while building a case for the committee, starting the month off by facing their Central Division rivals, the Chicago Bulls. The two teams have faced each other three times, with Milwaukee winning two contests.

Where We’re At

The Bucks have come back from the break and just kept winning. Wins on the road in Minnesota, Charlotte, and Philly were supplemented with a blowout win against the Hornets in Milwaukee. The defense has improved, but we have seen the offense start looking like themselves more. Most of that is thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo playing at an MVP level, but Damian Lillard looks like the player we expected and the role players have been more positive than negative. The Bucks have won four in a row, but the Bulls will be a better test than the Hornets, and they are a team that has annoyed Milwaukee.

If you were to look up mediocre in a dictionary, a picture of the Chicago Bulls would be shown. The Bulls have a 28-31 record, are in ninth place in the east with a -1.2 point differential, and are 5-5 in the last ten games. Even since the All-Star break, the Bulls lost to the Celtics (understandable) and the Pistons (huh?!?!) while beating the Pelicans and Cavaliers. Chicago didn’t make any moves around the trade deadline that would either try to get them further up the East standings or begin a rebuild. But DeMar DeRozan has the potential to score in bunches and Alex Caruso is still reliable defensively.

Injury Report

Khris Middleton is still out for Milwaukee. Chicago will be without Lonzo Ball, Torey Craig, Zach LaVine, and Patrick Williams. Alex Caruso is listed as questionable.

Player To Watch

Earlier in the season, it was hard not to notice Dame’s lack of success against the Bulls: he’s averaging just 14.7 PPG against them this year on a terrible .260/.167 from the field. That includes two games where he shot an identical 3/17. With Lillard trending up since the break, keeping that going versus an opponent he’s struggled with would further prove that he’s back in form.

How To Watch

ESPN and Bally Sports WI at 9:00 PM CST

