Bucks vs. Bulls: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks look to make it five wins in a row when they go into the United Center and face the Chicago Bulls. Milwaukee has not lost since returning from the All-Star break and look to win the season series against the Bulls. Khris Middleton is the only player unavailable for Milwaukee, while the Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, Patrick Williams, Zach LaVine, and Torrey Craig. The game will be on ESPN and Bally Sports at 9:00 PM CST.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!