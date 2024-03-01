Bucks vs. Hornets: Bringing out the brooms

Much like their performance on Tuesday night, the Milwaukee Bucks soundly took down the Charlotte Hornets 111-99, to stay a perfect 4-0 out of the All-Star break. The Bucks struck the first blow in the first quarter and led wire-to-wire. Giannis Antetokoumpo led the Bucks with 24 points, ten rebounds, and five assists, while Malik Beasley had nineteen points on five made three-pointers. Brandon Miller was the only Hornets’ player to reach over 20 points with 21. Former playoff nemesis Grant Williams scored seventeen points on 5-for-8 shooting (62.5%).

Game Summary

It was all Bucks from the jump, as they took a 13-4 lead within the first five minutes. Malik Beasley started the party with a three in the right corner to spark that run. Milwaukee pushed their lead out to as much as twelve before Charlotte brought former Boston Celtic Grant Williams into the game. The 2022 Game Seven villain nailed back-to-back three-pointers to bring the Hornets within six points with 1:03 left in the frame. A Patrick Beverley three with 25 seconds left gave the Bucks a ten-point lead heading into the second quarter at 35-25.

The game tightened up in the first part of the second quarter, with the Hornets cutting the Bucks’ ten-point lead in half. Brandon Miller had a fadeaway jumper and a crafty layup to bring the score to 46-41 with 6:11 left in the quarter. Milwaukee turned it back on for the last half of the frame with a 17-4 run, punctuated by a Giannis layup before Hornets head coach Steve Clifford called timeout. The Bucks outscored the Hornets 24-11, heading into the locker room to take a 70-51 lead.

After a hot first half, Milwaukee’s offense would slow down in the third quarter, going 8-for-22 from the field. Charlotte finally won a quarter, but it was by just one point (23-22), with the Bucks still firmly ahead by eighteen, heading into the fourth quarter up 92-74.

Milwaukee seemingly delivered the knockout blow early in the frame, with a 10-5 run to put them up 23 points with 7:54 to go. Doc Rivers responded by putting in MarJon Beauchamp and AJ Green a few minutes later to cruise to a big win. The Hornets wouldn’t make it easy on the Bucks, as Charlotte went on a 20-5 run over six minutes and fourteen seconds to cut the Bucks’ lead to ten with 1:18 left to play. Even with that unexpected run, it was too late for the Hornets, as Patrick Beverley would hit the final dagger on the next possession with 56 seconds left.

With Cleveland’s double-overtime loss to Chicago on Wednesday night, Milwaukee is now in somewhat of a tie for the second seed with both teams eight games back of Boston (though the Cavs’ record at 38-20 is better than the Bucks’ 39-21 by winning percentage). The Bucks now head to the Windy City to take on those same Bulls on Friday evening in a back-to-back, hoping to avoid a similar fate to their Central Division rival from Ohio.

What We Learned

The Doc Rivers defensive system is looking exceptional so far for the Bucks. I understand their last two games have come against the third-worst team in the NBA record-wise, but the defensive improvement Milwaukee has undergone has been nothing short of remarkable. Before his arrival, the Bucks were nineteenth in defensive rating (116.3) and last in opponent turnover percentage (11.4%). According to the broadcast, the Bucks have the seventh-best defensive rating (110.3) and are league-average in opponent turnover percentage at sixteenth (13.5%) under Rivers. Riley made a great point on the podcast this week: the Bucks have been making three, four, and sometimes five switches on the defensive end during a given possession. It comes down to good coaching from Doc and the energy and leadership Pat Bev has brought to this team on that end of the floor.

They made the Hornets work for nearly every basket and were in the passing lanes all night. Post All-Star break, the Bucks are second in defensive rating (101.0), fifth in the league in deflections per game (17.3), and have the third-best net rating (21.0) behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and Boston Celtics. Whether that trend continues against better competition is yet to be determined. The next West Coast trip of the Doc Rivers era will provide a prime opportunity to answer that question, as the Bucks will play the Los Angeles Clippers twice, the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Sacramento Kings. But the defensive intensity is there, and the players are engaged on that side of the ball. It is something we couldn’t say back in December and early January.

Three Things

Damian Lillard swiping everyone

It wasn’t the prettiest offensive performance from Damian Lillard against the Hornets, with him scoring seventeen points on 5-for-14 shooting (with some ugly missed layups) but, he was active all night on the defensive end. Dame had two steals and numerous deflections, leading to the Bucks having nine steals as a team. The Hornets had thirteen turnovers, which the Bucks turned into nine points.

Damian Lillard gets the steal and drives for the bucket pic.twitter.com/wgjXVXLn3D — Bucks Nation (@BucksNationCP) March 1, 2024

BP finishes February strong

January was not a kind month for Bobby Portis as he had his second-worst scoring month this season, averaging 11.4 points per game on 47.1% shooting from the field and 39.6% from beyond the arc. February has been a different story for the Bucks’ sixth man, as he averaged 15.5 points, 7.2 rebounds, and one steal per game, all while seeing his shooting numbers jump to 49.7% from the field and 43.6% from three-point range. Portis took advantage of the extra day in February this year going for fourteen points, ten rebounds, four assists, and three steals against Charlotte.

Malik Beasley continues to shine

For those of you who listened to the podcast this week, I said that Malik Beasley turning out to be the best role player for the Bucks this season was not on my bingo card. While Beasley is a streaky shooter, he has certainly been better than Pat Connaughton and more consistent through the season than Portis, and last night was another example of the value he has brought this year. With Milwaukee still without Khris Middleton and Damian Lillard having an off night, Beasley stepped up as the secondary scorer behind Giannis with nineteen points on 5-for-9 shooting from beyond the arc. Beasley also holds the second-best defensive rating on the Bucks this year, just behind Brook Lopez with a rating of 111.1.

Beasley brought it.



19 PTS | 5 3PM | 55% 3FG pic.twitter.com/ktAZLhE9di — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 1, 2024

Bonus Bucks Bits

Brook Lopez became the first NBA player to have five seasons of 100+ made three-pointers and 100+ blocks. His make from downtown in the first quarter as part of an 8-0 opening run for the Bucks.

Bobby Portis has extended his double-digit scoring streak to nine games with fourteen points last night.

Milwaukee set a new franchise record for margin of victory in a four-game series during the regular season, beating the Hornets by an average of 29.2 points per game. It broke the record from the 1970–71 season, where the Bucks beat the Cavs by an average of 27.8 points per game.

The Bucks now hold a 6-2 record on Leap Day, tied for third all-time with the Atlanta Hawks. The Boston Celtics have the most wins on Leap Day with nine.

I think Giannis is trying to compete with Nikola Jokic for which big man can have the most ridiculous passes in the NBA.

A victory against Chicago tonight would give Giannis the most wins by a player in franchise history (regular season and playoffs) with 489 after he tied Sidney Moncrief’s record of 488 with this win against Charlotte.

