Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 18

A nice four-game winning streak since the last time we polled Bucks fans about the state of the team has our polls looking markedly rosier this week, with Milwaukee just percentage points back of Cleveland for the East’s second seed. Here are the highlights:

72% of respondents are more optimistic about the Bucks’ title odds after the Wolves and Sixers wins, though 26% said their opinion was unchanged by those victories. Last week, only 41% of them thought the Bucks could win this year’s chip while 45% disagreed, and those numbers flipped drastically this week to 70% saying yes and only 14% saying no.

A whopping 81% think the Bucks are more serious title contenders under Doc Rivers, while just 15% don’t think who is coaching matters.

55% of those asked feel that Giannis is the MVP, a number that I was a little surprised to see so high, though maybe I shouldn’t have been. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic only accounted for 18% and 17% of the vote, respectively.

However, 73% of fans polled think the Bucks need to finish with the East’s two seed for Giannis to win MVP, and more than half of those who feel that way think the they’d need a better record than the Thunder and Nuggets to hold off those two other likely finalists.

Yes, he’s had a recent stretch of solid play, but I’m mildly shocked to see that 69% of voters felt that Pat Connaughton should be in the rotation now and in the postseason. Maybe a bit of a silent majority here, since only 21% felt he should be benched right now, which seems like a pretty loud minority opinion.

Doc’s approval rating rose by 43% and now only 5% disapprove of his work. GM Jon Horst’s rebounded to 77% after falling to a season-low 50% last week.

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.