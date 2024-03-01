Report: Bucks sign F Jaylin Galloway to two-way deal

With a March 4th deadline to fill the club’s third two-way opening, the Bucks made a move this morning to complete their roster and did so by going down to the Southern Hemisphere, specifically Australia and the NBL. Your newest Buck is 21-year-old forward and former Sydney King Jaylin Galloway:

The Milwaukee Bucks are planning to sign forward Jaylin Galloway on a two-way NBA contract out of the Sydney Kings in the National Basketball League, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 6-foot-7 wing has been an emerging player in Sydney over the last four years. pic.twitter.com/cBPKZqivEo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 1, 2024

While it remains to be seen how much action he’ll get with the big league club for the rest of the season—and here is your reminder that players under two-way contracts are not eligible for the postseason—ESPN’s Olgun Uluc reports that Galloway’s deal is for two years, so we could see him in 2024–25 too. The Bucks just need to finalize the deal by Monday for everything to be copacetic. He’s presumably on his way to Milwaukee (if he wasn’t stateside already) and seems guaranteed to be immediately ticketed to Oshkosh and suit up for the G League Wisconsin Herd.

Galloway stands 6’7” with what SI’s Ignacio Rissotto termed as an “above average” wingspan back in 2022. Back then, Rissotto noted Galloway’s “impressive ability to move laterally” as key to his effectiveness at contesting on defense. He also has some finishing ability and can slash from the perimeter well thanks to his speed and his physical dimensions. More recently, The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie complimented Galloway’s athleticism and wing defense, believing that NBA franchises would be scouting him as the NBL season wrapped up.

On the other end, Galloway averaged 10.6 PPG and 3.5 RPG across 22 games this year on the Kings, with whom he’s spent four seasons (though he appeared in just 22 games over the firs two). At the 2021 U19 FIBA World Cup, he showed some catch-and-shoot ability which hasn’t quite shown up in his three-point numbers the last two years (he’s at 33.8% this season and at 33% in his NBL career), but he’s found success elsewhere on the floor with a 54.5% figure from the field here in 2023–24. That’s barely lower than his percentage at the line, which is at an ugly 59.2% on 2.2 attempts per game.

In total, it sounds like he’s probably closer to an NBA level defensively than offensively—which sounds like it will be a work in progress—but scouts do think he has some real 3 & D upside on this side of the Pacific. Earlier this week, Marc Stein reported that he was generating interest around the association (also noting his “considerable defensive potential”), and it looks like Milwaukee won the sweepstakes. He appeared for Minnesota in last year’s Vegas Summer League, but got into just two games and only saw under ten minutes.

While it’s obviously a good idea to temper expectations for anyone who signs a two-way deal, let alone someone who will be totally new to the American basketball ecosystem, I’m a fan of this move. Galloway (maybe next year we can call him simply Gallo if a certain Italian leaves) fits a lot of what Bucks fans want to see in a young prospect: height, length, and perhaps some defensive chops that will translate to the NBA. I’m sure the Matisse Thybulle comparisons are coming. Also, it’s nice to have an Aussie back on the team (s/o to friend of the site Kane Pitman)! Galloway’s of course a very different player than these three, but here’s hoping he follows in the footsteps of Andrew Bogut more than Thon Maker or Matthew Dellavedova. I’ll settle for the latter two, though.