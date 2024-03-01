Bucks Reacts Survey Results: Most fans confident Milwaukee can grab the two seed

On Wednesday, we had an SB Nation Reacts survey for you all where we revisited a question from the All-Star break edition of our Tuesday Tracker. We also asked you who you thought would be the Bucks’ most important contributor come playoff time, and here are the results! Let’s start with the latter question.

This one doesn’t come as a surprise. Beyond his popularity compared to the other names and his far superior offensive production, Portis is a key role player on this team whose performance can swing a postseason series. That means he can swing it either way: good or bad! As I’ve written going back to his second year in Milwaukee, Portis is not always playable in every matchup. In fact, we’ve seen one series in each of his Bucks playoff runs where his minutes have decreased as it wore on due to ineffectiveness on both ends (2022 vs. Boston, 2023 vs. Miami), even being completely removed from the rotation in one (2021 vs. Brooklyn).

I don’t mean to state this as an indictment of Portis. It is just a fact of life for NBA role players, even the very best of them (and I would certainly call Portis a high-level role player): you’re good enough to where you can really help against certain teams, but you might not offer much against others. Certainly, I would be remiss not to mention his great efforts in the 2021 NBA Finals and in the East Finals that year versus Atlanta, when the Bucks really needed someone to step up once Giannis got hurt. This year, it’s going depend again on who Milwaukee is matched up with to get a feel on how Portis will do, but one thing is for sure: when he plays well in a playoff series, the Bucks seem to win them.

Onto the seeding question...

Nice to see! Especially when you compare it to how people were feeling just over a week ago (to be fair, we did have more respondents in the below poll, but a 41% jump is significant):

Poll Milwaukee is currently the East’s three seed at 35-21, 2.5 games behind Cleveland, 2 up on New York, and 4.5 clear of the play-in. Where will they finish? This poll is closed 23% Second (96 votes)

29% Third (123 votes)

25% Fourth (105 votes)

12% Fifth (53 votes)

5% Sixth (24 votes)

3% In the play-in (13 votes) 414 votes total Vote Now

In that time, the Bucks’ four-game win streak has moved them percentage points behind the Cavs (who have played two fewer games) for the two seed, and both teams are currently eight games back of the Celtics (who seem very unlikely to be caught). They’re also both four and five games up on the Knicks and Sixers, respectively, who are currently the fourth and fifth seeds (with the Magic percentage points just behind the Sixers). Making up 2.5 games in a week is somewhat impressive, aided by some tough Cleveland losses to Embiid-less Philly and to Chicago.

Now, most playoffs oddsmakers project Milwaukee to finish with the three seed, reflective of their upcoming schedule, which certainly is a doozy. Much has been made of the disparity in strength of schedule between the Bucks’ first half of the year or so (the league’s easiest, according to many) and what was to come after the 41-game mark (the hardest). To close out the year, Tankathon says the Bucks have the third-hardest schedule while the Cavs have the thirteenth.

It’s also worth noting that the Cavs currently hold the tiebreaker between these two; since the season series finished at 2-2, the next tiebreaker is division record, where the Cavs are 8-5 and the Bucks are 9-7. Milwaukee has just one game left against a divisional rival tonight in Chicago, Cleveland has three: at Detroit tonight, at Indiana on March 18th, and at home versus Indiana on April 12th. The Bucks will need help from the Pacers to get that tiebreaker since they’re unlikely to get it from the Pistons. This is where the Bucks’ extra game against the Pacers in the In-Season Tournament comes in handy (it counts towards this tiebreaker, even though it was a loss) because a 10-7 divisional record will naturally best a 9-7 one by winning percentage.

So while it’s fair to suggest they won’t hold onto the two seed—if they even manage to grab it—it’s also fair to be encouraged by their recent stretch of play, even if a couple of the victories came against the hapless Hornets. The eye test matches the results, the defense looks miles and miles better than it did even a month ago when Doc Rivers took over (to say nothing of how it looked under Adrian Griffin), and players seem much more pleased with everything since coming back from their pause last week. That has people feeling optimistic about how Milwaukee finishes the year, and I’m one of them. I think they’ll hold off Cleveland and finish ahead of them in the standings, simply because this team looks far, far more motivated now than it did in the doldrums of New Year's through the All-Star break.

What do you think? Are people too optimistic/not being realistic? Let us know below.

