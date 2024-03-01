Rapid Recap: Bucks 113, Bulls 97

Thanks to an early fourth-quarter surge, the Milwaukee Bucks extended their winning streak to five games, taking the season series over the Chicago Bulls by a 113-97 final score, their fourth game in a row holding an opponent under 100 points. Giannis had his first 40-burger in a while with a game-high 46, while Coby White contributed 20 for the losing side.

Game Recap

Though they cooled down a bit as the first wore on, the Bucks began scorching hot. With the aid of some Bulls turnovers and some trips to the line, the visitors were ahead 33-24 after one. In the second, both teams struggled to score much outside of free throws, but a late surge by the Bucks put them up fourteen going into the locker room at 58-44 thanks to a buzzer-beating three by Jae Crowder. Giannis led all scorers with 23 at that point.

Milwaukee was able to extend their lead to sixteen midway through the third as Giannis kept working them inside and out (no, I’m being serious!) as he scored fifteen in the period. Chicago closed in once he hit the bench, and Milwaukee toted an 82-72 edge into the fourth. Some skirmishes late in the third and early in the fourth resulted in two flagrants for the Bulls (one of which ejected Nikola Vucevic) and awoke the beast: the Bucks turned a twelve-point lead into 25 in just over two-and-a-half minutes, thanks to ten from Patrick Beverley. Though the Bulls closed the gap to fourteen in the closing minutes, it was too little, too late.

Stat That Stood Out

There were great efforts on either side of the ball by the Bucks, but I have to highlight the absolutely insane efficiency Giannis put together. Here is his final shooting line: 16/22 from the field, 2/3 from deep, and 12/16 at the line. Since the All-Star break, he’s shot below 60% just once, and only barely at 58.8%. That’s eight of his last nine games in a row where he’s been over that figure.

