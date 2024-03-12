Ask away for Questions & Antlers, featuring Jim Paschke

We’ve got a good one for you this week folks! Beloved former Bucks play-by-play man Jim Paschke graciously is stopping by for another installment in Questions & Antlers, and you get to ask him about any Bucks or NBA-related things you might want.

Retiring after 35 years as the voice of the Bucks on TV, Jim is well-known to Wisconsin fans and across the NBA, having called countless memorable moments in Bucks history (here are four of my favorites) from 1986 through the 2021 championship season. He also had two stints calling the Brewers—including Robin Yount’s memorable catch to secure the first no-hitter in franchise history from Juan Nieves in 1987—as well as many Big Ten football games. The Minnesota native is an eight-time Midwest Emmy Winner, a member of the Milwaukee Media Hall of Fame, and the namesake of the interview room at Fiserv Forum. He continues to stop by Bucks games from time to time and emceed Ring Night for the Bucks in 2021.