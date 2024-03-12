Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: California Layover Edition

Coming off a well-played six-game win streak, the Bucks stumbled in the Bay and in LA two nights later, but if you ask me, they’ve established a bit of a new pattern lately. I’ve read/heard others describe this year’s team as often taking “one step forward, one step back” or even “two steps back” at various points. If we forget about the Griffin half of the season, the latter expression seemed more apt before the All-Star break, particularly the win over Denver followed by the losses to undermanned squads in Miami and Memphis.

Since the break, though, it seems more like the inverse of what happened prior. I think it’s fair to say the win streak was two steps forward given how the defense played, even if a few of those wins came against substandard opponents. Yes, the Warriors loss represented a solid step back from that, and the defense still struggles against teams who effectively move the ball. The Bucks needed comebacks against each LA team, who were down multiple stars. Hard to excuse some of the defensive play against the Lakers, but they corrected it pretty well even against the Leonard/George-less Clippers, who caught a couple threes near the end to make what ought to have been a dozen-point-or-so victory look closer than it actually was.

I don’t know about you, but a two-steps-forward-one-step-back cadence, especially regarding the defense, feels like a big improvement from how this team has plugged along at any point this season. Anyway, in this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we close the book on the LA games and ask you what you make of Khris Middleton’s impending return.

Poll Compared to one week ago, do you feel more or less confident that the Bucks will ultimately finish with the two seed? More confident

No change

Less confident vote view results 18% More confident (16 votes)

54% No change (46 votes)

27% Less confident (23 votes) 85 votes total Vote Now

Poll What do you think was the issue at the end of the Lakers game on Friday? Substitutions by Doc

Playcalling by Doc

Poor defense by players

Poor shooting by players vote view results 16% Substitutions by Doc (12 votes)

12% Playcalling by Doc (9 votes)

45% Poor defense by players (34 votes)

26% Poor shooting by players (20 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now

Poll Since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George came, the Bucks are 8-2 against the Clippers in the regular season. If both teams were fully healthy and they faced off in the NBA Finals, how do you think it would go? Bucks in 6 or 7

Bucks in 4 or 5

Clippers in 6 or 7

Clippers in 4 or 5 vote view results 78% Bucks in 6 or 7 (68 votes)

6% Bucks in 4 or 5 (6 votes)

9% Clippers in 6 or 7 (8 votes)

5% Clippers in 4 or 5 (5 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

Poll Damian Lillard is averaging 28 and eight on .449/.426/.967 shooting this month, and his 3P% is up to 35.5%. Is he back? Yes, and he never left

Yes, finally

Not ready to say he’s back

No, he still needs to prove himself more vote view results 15% Yes, and he never left (14 votes)

26% Yes, finally (23 votes)

47% Not ready to say he’s back (42 votes)

10% No, he still needs to prove himself more (9 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Poll With Khris Middleton nearing his return, what role would you like to see from him? Immediately re-insert him into the starting lineup

Ease him in off the bench, then start him after several games

Make him the sixth man and continue starting Crowder vote view results 28% Immediately re-insert him into the starting lineup (25 votes)

50% Ease him in off the bench, then start him after several games (44 votes)

20% Make him the sixth man and continue starting Crowder (18 votes) 87 votes total Vote Now

Poll What workload from Middleton would make you feel confident in his health come the playoffs? 34 MPG or more

30–33 MPG

26–29 MPG

25 MPG or less vote view results 8% 34 MPG or more (7 votes)

37% 30–33 MPG (32 votes)

44% 26–29 MPG (38 votes)

10% 25 MPG or less (9 votes) 86 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 67% Yes (59 votes)

3% No (3 votes)

29% Undecided (26 votes) 88 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 73% Yes (60 votes)

8% No (7 votes)

18% Undecided (15 votes) 82 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 57% Yes (49 votes)

24% No (21 votes)

17% Undecided (15 votes) 85 votes total Vote Now

As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!