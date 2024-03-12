Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: California Layover Edition

Coming off a well-played six-game win streak, the Bucks stumbled in the Bay and in LA two nights later, but if you ask me, they’ve established a bit of a new pattern lately. I’ve read/heard others describe this year’s team as often taking “one step forward, one step back” or even “two steps back” at various points. If we forget about the Griffin half of the season, the latter expression seemed more apt before the All-Star break, particularly the win over Denver followed by the losses to undermanned squads in Miami and Memphis.
Since the break, though, it seems more like the inverse of what happened prior. I think it’s fair to say the win streak was two steps forward given how the defense played, even if a few of those wins came against substandard opponents. Yes, the Warriors loss represented a solid step back from that, and the defense still struggles against teams who effectively move the ball. The Bucks needed comebacks against each LA team, who were down multiple stars. Hard to excuse some of the defensive play against the Lakers, but they corrected it pretty well even against the Leonard/George-less Clippers, who caught a couple threes near the end to make what ought to have been a dozen-point-or-so victory look closer than it actually was.
I don’t know about you, but a two-steps-forward-one-step-back cadence, especially regarding the defense, feels like a big improvement from how this team has plugged along at any point this season. Anyway, in this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we close the book on the LA games and ask you what you make of Khris Middleton’s impending return.
Poll
Compared to one week ago, do you feel more or less confident that the Bucks will ultimately finish with the two seed?
-
18%
More confident
-
54%
No change
-
27%
Less confident
Poll
What do you think was the issue at the end of the Lakers game on Friday?
-
16%
Substitutions by Doc
-
12%
Playcalling by Doc
-
45%
Poor defense by players
-
26%
Poor shooting by players
Poll
Since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George came, the Bucks are 8-2 against the Clippers in the regular season. If both teams were fully healthy and they faced off in the NBA Finals, how do you think it would go?
-
78%
Bucks in 6 or 7
-
6%
Bucks in 4 or 5
-
9%
Clippers in 6 or 7
-
5%
Clippers in 4 or 5
Poll
Damian Lillard is averaging 28 and eight on .449/.426/.967 shooting this month, and his 3P% is up to 35.5%. Is he back?
-
15%
Yes, and he never left
-
26%
Yes, finally
-
47%
Not ready to say he’s back
-
10%
No, he still needs to prove himself more
Poll
With Khris Middleton nearing his return, what role would you like to see from him?
-
28%
Immediately re-insert him into the starting lineup
-
50%
Ease him in off the bench, then start him after several games
-
20%
Make him the sixth man and continue starting Crowder
Poll
What workload from Middleton would make you feel confident in his health come the playoffs?
-
8%
34 MPG or more
-
37%
30–33 MPG
-
44%
26–29 MPG
-
10%
25 MPG or less
Poll
Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach?
-
67%
Yes
-
3%
No
-
29%
Undecided
Poll
Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager?
-
73%
Yes
-
8%
No
-
18%
Undecided
Poll
Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed?
-
57%
Yes
-
24%
No
-
17%
Undecided
As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!
