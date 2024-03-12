Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings: Dame Time Part II?

After watching their 6-game winning streak turn into a 2-game losing streak, the Milwaukee Bucks got back on track with a narrow victory against the Clippers. Now, the Bucks have a chance to end the California roadtrip with a 2-2 record with a matchup against the Sacramento Kings.

Where We’re At

The Bucks find themselves at 42-23. That’s good for first place in the Central Division, with a slim 1-game lead over the Cavaliers. They’re also second place in the Eastern Conference, but the 8-game gap between the Bucks and the top-seeded Celtics is all but insurmountable with just 16 games left on the schedule. In their most recent game against the Clippers, the Bucks were elevated by their stars. Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined for 69 points, and Dame shot an excellent 7-for-13 from deep. The Bucks had some rare-but-appreciated reinforcement off the bench, as the 4-man group combined for 24 points in limited usage. When Milwaukee’s stars and bench show out offensively at the same time, they are arguably the toughest group to stop in the entire league—unless the other team makes a billion threes, which happens more often than you’d think.

The Kings enter Tuesday’s matchup with a 36-27 record, which slots them in third place in the Pacific Division and just one game behind second-place Phoenix. They’re also at seventh place in the Western Conference, so every win down the stretch is necessary to avoid having to participate in the Play-In Tournament. In their most recent showing, the Kings lost at home against the Rockets, 112-104. In that matchup, De’Aaron Fox struggled from the field, going 7-for-21 overall and 2-for-9 from three for 18 points (gross). In fact, basically everybody on the Kings struggled to shoot the rock besides Domantas Sabonis, who went a hyper-efficient 10-for-11 for 25 points. The Kings also struggled defensively, allowing seven Rockets players to score in double figures. It’s safe to assume they won’t beat the Bucks if they somehow find a way to allow seven bucks to score 10 or more points.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Giannis is probable with tendinitis in his right knee, and AJ Green is probable with a left ankle sprain. Khris Middleton is listed as questionable as he aims to return from his left ankle injury, and MarJon Beauchamp is questionable with back spasms.

On the Kings’ side, Keegan Murray is questionable with a left ankle sprain, and Sasha Vezenkov is out with a right ankle sprain.

Player to Watch

How can I say anyone but Dame? Not only has he had a really solid start to the month of March (28.0 points per game through five games), but remember what happened the last time he faced these Kings?!

Dame Time in Milwaukee ⌚️ pic.twitter.com/3NRz2RL56u — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) January 15, 2024

How to Watch

Bally Sports WI at 9:00 PM (CDT)

Poll Game 66: Against the Kings, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 23% Win big (by 10 or more points) (16 votes)

46% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (31 votes)

23% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (16 votes)

5% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (4 votes) 67 votes total Vote Now

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+