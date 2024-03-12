Bucks vs. Kings: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks will face off against the Sacramento Kings in the last leg of a road trip through the Golden State. If we’re lucky, this game will be even half as exciting as the first time these teams met, the 143-142 classic from mid January. If the Bucks pull this one out, they will complete a season sweep of the Kings.

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and AJ Green are probable to play, while MarJon Beauchamp is questionable and Khris Middleton is out.

Final accounting on the Bucks' injury report.



Probable

Giannis Antetokounmpo (right knee tendinitis)

AJ Green (left ankle sprain)



Questionable

MarJon Beauchamp (back spasms)



Out

Khris Middleton (left ankle sprain)

Galloway, Livingston, Rollins, Washington Jr (G-League/2-way) https://t.co/gjVfYlqN6y — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 12, 2024

For the Kings, Keegan Murray is questionable and Sasha Vezenkov is out.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

