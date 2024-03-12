Rapid Recap: Bucks 94, Kings 129

The Milwaukee Bucks’ road trip through the Golden State ended with a dud, getting blown out by the Sacramento Kings in California’s capital. It was their first win over the Bucks in over eight years, snapping a fifteen-game losing streak. Though Giannis Antetokounmpo had 30 on 10/16 shooting, only three other Bucks were in double figures, none higher than eleven. De’Aaron Fox led the victors with 29.

Game Recap

Sacramento was a ridiculous 8/11 from three in the opening frame, putting them ahead by as much as eleven at a few points. The Bucks couldn’t get closer than four after the opening minutes and were down 38-30 after one. It got a bit ugly in the second, as Milwaukee went cold and allowed their opponent to go on some crippling runs, who still weren’t missing much. At half, it was 75-56 Kings behind a huge first half where they made 66% of their shots.

Though the Bucks won the third quarter, it didn’t make much of dent in the overall trend of this one. Ultimately, they were still missing too many shots and though the Kings only scored twenty in the period, they led 95-78 through three. Garbage time came pretty quickly in the fourth as the lead swelled to 29, and Doc Rivers emptied his bench with 6:38 left while Sacramento coasted to an easy victory.

Stat That Stood Out

In the first half, the Kings were 9/14 in terms of above-the-break threes, which seems like a flukily high number. They went 0/8 on those looks in the third, so there actually was some mean regression. But with Milwaukee shooting 36.6% from the field to Sacramento’s 53.3%, they didn’t benefit from the law of averages.

