Bucks vs. Kings: Deer in the high beams

Ay yi yi. The Bucks got their you-know-whats handed to them by the Kings at Golden 1 Center last night, mercifully ending a tough road trip through each of California’s NBA arenas with a 129-94 drubbing. Prior to this, Milwaukee had beaten Sacramento fifteen straight times, dating back eight years. De’Aaron Fox had 29 for the Kings with 25 off the bench from Sixth Man of the Year candidate Malik Monk. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a game-high 30, but no other Buck had more than eleven.

Game Summary

Behind early hot shooting and a few Bucks turnovers, the Kings got off to an 11-2 start. This set the tone for the remainder of the evening. They sank six of their first seven looks from behind the arc (they were 8/11 in the quarter) as they got up by as much as eleven, with Harrison Barnes accounting for three of those makes. Sacramento was whistled quite a bit, though, so Milwaukee closed the gap somewhat at the line. But an 8-0 Kings run meant they trailed 38-30 entering the second.

Though it was briefly a six-point game in the second’s opening minutes, a pretty poor sequence made it a thirteen-point Milwaukee deficit: a missed layup by Pat Connaughton sandwiched by a couple more Sacramento threes and capped off by a defensive breakdown that led to an easy Fox dunk. The Bucks’ D tightened up slightly after the subsequent timeout but the offense couldn’t capitalize, then a 12-0 Kings run plus more turnovers put them in a nineteen-point hole. That grew to 22 and Sacramento held a 75-56 advantage at intermission.

Things weren’t getting much better to start the third. While it sure felt like Sacramento was hitting all kinds of difficult shots, they had plenty of easy ones too. They had no trouble penetrating as they opened it up to 24. An 8-0 Bucks run only made it a sixteen-point game before more bricks and lazy turnovers pushed it back to 22. Some late shotmaking made it look more respectable, but the Kings still led 95-78 after a low-scoring third.

Milwaukee’s last stand wasn’t anything to write home about. Sacramento quickly pushed it back out to 24 and then to 28 as they found their stroke again. Doc Rivers went deep into the Bucks’ bench as the Kings made it a 31-point lead with their rotation players remaining in the game. Even their reserves kept hitting from downtown, extending it to 37.

Finally heading home, the Bucks will lick their wounds and try to get back to winning, first facing the Sixers on Thursday at Fiserv Forum.

What Did We Learn?

It was clear to anyone with two eyes what was going on in this one: the Kings could hardly miss from deep at 45% on 40 attempts, while the Bucks couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn at an insanely bad 7/39. That’s 17.9%. Some will call this one of those double-outliers that are a lot more common with the emphasis on the three-ball in the last several years, and they’d be right. It feels simplistic to say you’re likely going to lose every time the opponent outscores you 54-21 from three, but it’s worth saying.

So what gives when your opponent is that en fuego? Well, the Bucks have been able to overcome that sometimes in past years with some success down low. For example, in 2021–22 the Bucks managed to defeat the Nets twice (who had at least two of their big three playing in each matchup) despite a 3P% differential of 18–19% working against them. Now, these games are an exception to the rule—teams rarely win when opponents outshoot them that badly—and usually it’s a blowout like this. But it is possible!

I looked back at those two Ws in more detail (one was in OT, and the other a blowout in the Bucks’ favor on ring night) to see the differences. Firstly, it’s worth noting that while the Nets shot 48.6% and 53.1% from distance, the Bucks shot quite a bit better than how they did last night. And last night’s 27.1% 3P% differential is a lot bigger than the 18–19% in those two contests. But as I expected, the difference was in the paint: Milwaukee won that battle 42-34 and 54-38 in each. They also edged out Brooklyn on the boards 57-41 and 54-44.

Last night in Sacramento, those boxes weren’t checked as they were outscored in the paint 54-42 and outrebounded 51-44. Seems to me that to have any hope when you’re being annihilated like this, you have to take care of business in those two areas. While that still probably wouldn’t have been enough last night, winning on the margins in areas like second-chance points sometimes makes enough of an impact.

Three Bricks

Malik Beasley hit a three! After starting 2/10.

And plenty of those shots were great looks too. While he wasn’t the only Buck missing very open threes, he was the most obvious one in the first half. A few of those go in during the first or early second quarters, when they could have gotten it back into single digits, or even when they got it to around fifteen in the second, and maybe this outcome looks a little different. He missed five in a row between the first and second quarters, when the game still was up for grabs, and each felt like an opportunity missed. He was 1/8 in the corner.

Jae Crowder got some cardio.

He played sixteen minutes, did not register one shot attempt or free throw, and as such was two assists and a steal away from a Tony Snell game. I guess he got a personal foul too. Either way, this net rating will take a hit. With Khris Middleton’s return hopefully coming on Thursday, the time feels right to move Crowder back to the bench. He’s averaging a piddly 3.5 PPG this month on 36.4% from the floor.

Damian Lillard couldn’t do much of anything.

Recent two-way promotion Keon Ellis did a stupendous job frustrating Dame, who finished 2/12 with a couple turnovers. Lillard has been playing really well lately, averaging 28 PPG on 45% shooting entering Tuesday, and this really felt more like a bigger, younger defender getting the better of him. That contrasts with his rough January where he flat-out struggled with his jumper. Ellis and Davion Mitchell just gave him no room to operate, so you tip your cap.

Bonus Bucks Bits

This was the first time the Kings have beaten the Bucks since February 1, 2016. Yes, their first win over the Bucks since the Obama administration.

Burying the lede here a bit, but Giannis was very good: 30 points on 10/17 shooting (10/14 at the charity stripe), thirteen boards, four assists, but also four turnovers. No one else was good.

Sacramento’s 66% shooting in the first half was the highest figure by a Milwaukee opponent in a half this season.

Meanwhile, the Bucks scored just 38 points in the second half on 30% shooting: 12/40 overall and 4/23 on threes. Makes you miss their 42.9% from before intermission.

As mentioned, the Kings buried eight of their first eleven treys, many above the break, while the Bucks started 2/11, many being quite open. There was actually a point where Sacramento’s 3P% was 40% better than Milwaukee's: 58.8% to 15.3%.

Things were so out of hand that JaVale McGee, he of the 75 career attempts in sixteen seasons, hit a three. Yes, *extreme Shaq voice* JAVALE MCGEE! I honestly forgot he was a King. He appears to be mostly a victory cigar/garbage time cleanup man these days.

I mentioned in the rapid that Sacramento was 0/8 above the break in the third quarter after a white-hot 9/14 in the first half. They then went 5/7 in the fourth just because. A 14/29 figure is pretty nuts, and the definition of an outlier: that 48.3% number is a good 12% higher than league average (36.5%) and their season average (36.1%) per Cleaning The Glass.

I honestly don’t even want or need to give you those same stats for the Bucks. It was really, really bad. I’ll just say that they were 2/15 in the corner. At 13.3%, that’s somehow worse than how they finished the game. League average is 39.6% and the Bucks are third-best at 42%. Yes, nearly 29% worse last night.

Oddly enough, there was a massive free-throw disparity in this one. In the first half it was 17/21 versus 3/4 in Milwaukee’s favor. The end numbers were 27/35 and 13/16. That means the Bucks outscored themselves at the line from three, 27-21. That seems unheard of these days.

Bobby Portis looked like he was going to provide the needed offensive output entering about five minutes in the first, with seven points and taking four of those free throws. However, he had just four points in his remaining fourteen minutes.

Unlike in recent games, A.J. Green was in the rotation over Danilo Gallinari (who entered in garbage time) after having two games off. He didn’t do very much. Like everyone, he couldn’t buy a bucket, going 1/6 with four three-point attempts. When Green is off, you know it’s a bad night.

But hey, in about the only piece of good news tonight, Andre Jackson Jr. was dusted off once the white flag was waved, just his fourth game since the break and first appearance of more than four minutes. He did this, and it was awesome:

Andre Jackson Jr. took FLIGHT pic.twitter.com/gmwMYddMD9 — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 13, 2024

Finally, I don’t typically like gradient jerseys, but the Kings’ homage to this garish 90s classic actually works really well, and is much more subtle than the original.

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+