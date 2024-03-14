Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Were the Bucks just homesick?

On Thursday, the Milwaukee Bucks will return home to face a familiar foe: the Philadelphia 76ers. This will be Milwaukee’s third brawl against Philly, with the Bucks winning the first two meetings. They first met on opening night, with Milwaukee winning a 118-117 classic. Their second matchup was on Feb. 25, and Milwaukee took that one more comfortably, by a score of 119-98.

Where We’re At

The Bucks suit up Thursday coming off of a dreadful trip to the west coast that saw them go 1-3 against the four California squads. They had a solid team win against the Clippers, a last-second loss to the Lakers, and complete spankings from the Warriors and Kings. After such a sour stretch, they finally have reasonably scheduled tip-off time for the working class in the Central Time Zone, and more importantly—a game at home. In the Bucks’ most recent showing (the aforementioned Kings loss), the offense was rough and the defense was nonexistent. Giannis Antetokounmpo still had his common 30-point, efficient double-double, but Damian Lillard added just 10 points in 33 minutes on the floor. Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis actually tied for the second highest in points on the team—with just 11. Suffice it to say: the scoring will need to be better if they want to sneak back into the win column.

The Sixers head to Fiserv coming off of a back-to-back against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden where they scored just 79 points in both games. Surprisingly, they went 1-1 in that stretch, hitting the lowest points total of the season so far in a 79-73 win. Their most recent showing wasn’t as favorable, with the Knicks cruising to a 106-79 win. In that game, three starters (Mo Bamba, Kyle Lowry and Tobias Harris) combined for just seven points. Tyrese Maxey and Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 17 and 19 points respectively, but neither player was very efficient.

Injury Report

For the Bucks, Khris Middleton has been ruled out as he continues to recover from an ankle injury. Malik Beasley and MarJon Beauchamp are questionable, both with back spasms. Patrick Beverley is probable with right hip soreness, and Giannis is probable with hip soreness.

For Philly, Joel Embiid remains sidelined with his meniscus procedure. Robert Covington is out with a bone bruise in his left knee, and De’Anthony Melton is out with a back injury.

Player to Watch

I’m doubling down on watching Dame. I made him my Player to Watch before the Kings game—and he certainly was not a player to watch (see why above). After such an ugly game, I think Dame is primed to bounce back. He had 39 points in the Bucks’ first meeting with Philly, and 24 in the second (but he was 8-for-15 from the field and had a +/- of +37).

How to Watch

Bally Sports WI at 7:00 PM (CDT)

