Bucks vs. 76ers: Game Thread

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the Philadelphia 76ers in their first game back after a less-than-favorable roadtrip out west. The Bucks have fared pretty well against their Eastern Conference foe in Philly this year, going 2-0 in their first two meetings. Can they make it 3-0? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

For the Bucks, Khris Middleton has been ruled out, and Malik Beasley and MarJon Beauchamp are both questionable. Patrick Beverley is probable with right hip soreness, and Giannis is probable with hip soreness.

For Philly, Joel Embiid remains sidelined with his meniscus procedure. Robert Covington is out with a bone bruise in his left knee, and De’Anthony Melton is out with a back injury.

Check out the full preview here, and follow along below and on Twitter. As always, go Bucks!

Poll Game 67: Against the Sixers, the Bucks will... This poll is closed 43% Win big (by 10 or more points) (33 votes)

36% Win close (by 9 or fewer points) (28 votes)

9% Lose close (by 9 or fewer points) (7 votes)

10% Lose big (by 10 or more points) (8 votes) 76 votes total Vote Now

