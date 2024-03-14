Rapid Recap: Bucks 114, 76ers 105

In their first game back home following their west coast road trip, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-105.

NBA.com Box Score

Ten first quarter points from Tyrese Maxey helped the 76ers hold a lead after one in this one at 29-24. The Bucks got some quick boosts thanks to some threes, but Philadelphia was quick to wash them out.

Hot shooting continued to fuel Philly. At the break, they were shooting 57.9 percent from beyond the arc, including four threes from Tyrese Maxey. That was the defining factor in the Sixers carrying a 61-53 lead at halftime.

The Bucks would make a dent in the third, despite Maxey continuing to score at a high rate. To end things, Giannis found Pat Connaughton down low for a buzzer-beating layup that made it 83-80 heading into the fourth.

Milwaukee overtook the lead with clutch play from a handful of players, with the dagger coming from a Brook Lopez three with less than a minute to go. When it was all done and dusted, the Bucks earned a 114-105 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

How about Brook Lopez? He really found a groove from beyond the arc in this one, piercing through five threes on the night. He truly is such a talented shooter and when he has it going from deep, it takes the Bucks’ offense to some good places.

