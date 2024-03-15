Bucks vs. Sixers: Milwaukee Rings the Bell

In their first game back home following their road trip, the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 114-105. You can view our Rapid Recap here.

Game Summary

The Bucks started hot with some threes, but Philadelphia was quick to even things up. After a quarter of play, the 3-pointers were knotted up with five apiece for each team. Led by ten Tyrese Maxey points, the 76ers carried a 29-24 lead into the second quarter.

Maxey continued his hot shooting in the second, racking up four in the first half. Milwaukee couldn’t get over the hump throughout the quarter, taking a 61-53 deficit with them at the break. Maxey’s 18 points led all scorers at the break.

Milwaukee sliced into Philadelphia’s lead in the third, as their 3-point shooting began to fall on par’s with the Sixers. Maxey boasted 29 points through three quarters, continuing to pace Philadelphia with an 83-80 lead.

That Philly lead was flipped in the fourth. Giannis would come alive, forcing trips to the free throw line where he’d keep tacking on more and more points. AJ Green and Bobby Portis also made some timely plays. When it was all said and done, he boasted 32 points which propelled Milwaukee to a 114-105 victory.

Those 32 points from Antetokounmpo served as the game’s high. Brook Lopez had his way with 19 points while Damian Lillard contributed with 17 of his own.

Tyrese Maxey was the guy for Philadelphia, notching 30 points on the evening. Tobias Harris filled in with 15 points.

The Bucks are now off until Sunday when they face off against the Phoenix Suns on St. Patrick’s Day in Milwaukee.

What Did We Learn?

Brook Lopez has shown his offensive skillset many times this season through the 3-point ball. Last night, it was on full display. He’d attempt ten threes on the evening and convert on five of them. Doc did nothing but praise his effort in that area of the floor and even mentioned how they need him to get more shots with how terrific of a shooter he is. In addition to that, he was thrown in some trap positions, thanks to some encouragement from Doc Rivers. That was fascinating to see and we’ll keep an eye on how the Bucks utilize that moving forward.

Three Observations

AJ Green was big on both ends of the floor.

With Malik Beasley being sidelined due to injury in this one, AJ Green received some additional minutes — and he took full advantage. Along with some timely threes, the product from Northern Iowa made a true impact on the defensive side of the floor. Late in the game, he received a defensive assignment on Tyrese Maxey and prevented him from inflicting any further damage. He couldn’t get anything going late, especially from deep, after starting off hot from the floor. In fact, he only had just a single point in the fourth, thanks in large part to the top-notch defensive effort from Green. His growth continues moving upward under Doc.

Giannis continues to do Giannis things.

I mean, at this point, we just tend to grow used to it. After initially starting off slow, Antetokounmpo came to life. He finished with a stat line of 32 points, 11 rebounds, and seven assists. It was his league-high 11th game of the season scoring 30+ points on 70% shooting, which are the most such games in a season since Shaquille O’Neal had 12 during the 1993-94 season. It was also his NBA-high 25th game of the season scoring 30+ points on 60% shooting, which are also the most such games in a season since O’Neal (25) in that same season.

Defense and strong shooting wins games.

Last night marked the 14th time that Milwaukee has held its opponent to fewer than 110 points this season. They’re now 14-0 when doing so. On the other side of the coin, they shot 54.2% from the field. They’ve now improved to 29-2 this season when shooting 50% or better as a team. Out of the gates, it appears that the Sixers would be riding the hot hands all night and this game would serve as a shooting outlier. However, the Bucks were able to weather the storm and steer the ship in their favor, ultimately piecing together a victory in their return home.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to climb the Bucks’ charts:

Stealing second on the franchise leaderboard. pic.twitter.com/TdLzP7D4q3 — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 15, 2024

Old friend Cam Payne had an effective night, rattling off 13 points. He was a perfect 3-for-3 from downtown.

We were treated to one of the best shows in the NBA halftime circuit:

christian and scooby’s halftime act is still awesome pic.twitter.com/OoIVhXzDDD — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) March 15, 2024

The Bucks bench was lit again, as they typically are. Postgame, Doc Rivers had some comments:

“Yeah, we have a great bench. Our guys are very active. We have two guys to me in particular. Pat Beverley, when he’s on the bench, and Thanasis. They are amazing on the bench. And they’re not just yelling stuff. They’re actually watching the game. They’re helping guys out. I mean, Thanasis, I’ve had four or five times come to me and say, “Make sure you tell Brook good job.” Like, he’s literally in the game. Probably one of the best benches I’ve had as far as that, with energy and it’s been fun to coach all those guys.”

Last, let’s end things with this pic:

Dairy Bird podium game pic.twitter.com/dUeFTtt5bL — Gabe Stoltz (@Stoltzy3) March 15, 2024

Support our site! | BreakingT | ESPN+ | ESPN+ 30 For 30 | fuboTV | Disney+