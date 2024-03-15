Bucks Tracking Poll Results: Week 20

While I wouldn’t say that fan optimism came crashing down after its heights last week, our usual opinion polls took a step back to their more typical levels, reflecting the 1-3 road trip and its two blowouts. Here are the highlights:

The majority of respondents didn’t think their opinion that Milwaukee would be the East’s two-seed changed from the previous week, but 33% were less confident.

A similar majority felt that players’ defensive efforts (or lack thereof) were the reason for the Lakers loss, and only 26% of voters pointed the finger at Doc Rivers.

Half of fans asked are not ready to declare Damian Lillard “back” after his recent stretch of good play.

Half also felt that Middleton should be eased back into the starting lineup off the bench, and only 22% felt he should be the sixth man.

Rivers’ approval rating fell 22%, but most votes swung to undecided rather than disapproval. GM Jon Horst’s fell from 85% to 74%, with 17% undecided.

Title confidence took a big hit: 55% of fans surveyed thought the Bucks could win a title, down from 84%. The no vote went from 9% to 29%.

Poll Compared to one week ago, do you feel more or less confident that the Bucks will ultimately finish with the two seed? 15% More confident (16 votes)

51% No change (53 votes)

33% Less confident (34 votes) 103 votes total

Poll Since Kawhi Leonard and Paul George came, the Bucks are 8-2 against the Clippers in the regular season. If both teams were fully healthy and they faced off in the NBA Finals, how do you think it would go? 75% Bucks in 6 or 7 (78 votes)

7% Bucks in 4 or 5 (8 votes)

10% Clippers in 6 or 7 (11 votes)

6% Clippers in 4 or 5 (7 votes) 104 votes total

Poll Damian Lillard is averaging 28 and eight on .449/.426/.967 shooting this month, and his 3P% is up to 35.5%. Is he back? 13% Yes, and he never left (14 votes)

25% Yes, finally (26 votes)

50% Not ready to say he’s back (52 votes)

11% No, he still needs to prove himself more (12 votes) 104 votes total

Poll With Khris Middleton nearing his return, what role would you like to see from him? 27% Immediately re-insert him into the starting lineup (29 votes)

50% Ease him in off the bench, then start him after several games (52 votes)

22% Make him the sixth man and continue starting Crowder (23 votes) 104 votes total

Poll What workload from Middleton would make you feel confident in his health come the playoffs? 7% 34 MPG or more (8 votes)

37% 30–33 MPG (38 votes)

44% 26–29 MPG (45 votes)

10% 25 MPG or less (11 votes) 102 votes total

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks' head coach? 61% Yes (65 votes)

6% No (7 votes)

31% Undecided (33 votes) 105 votes total

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks' general manager? 73% Yes (73 votes)

9% No (9 votes)

17% Undecided (17 votes) 99 votes total

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? 54% Yes (57 votes)

28% No (30 votes)

16% Undecided (17 votes) 104 votes total

Thanks again for voting! Check back on Tuesday for another slate of questions.