Report: Khris Middleton plans to play tomorrow

After something of a false alarm on Tuesday, Khris Middleton appears primed to return to the floor for the Bucks tomorrow against the Suns, the very same team where he sustained a significant left ankle sprain on February 6th when Kevin Durant stepped into his landing zone. As related by The Athletic’s Eric Nehm:

Khris Middleton came down to speak with reporters after today's Bucks practice and confirmed that the plan is for him to play tomorrow vs. the Suns.



"Hopefully, nothing happens, knock on wood. But I expect to be playing tomorrow." - Middleton — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 16, 2024

As such, Middleton does not appear on the injury report tomorrow for the first time in nearly six weeks (quick aside: Giannis is listed as questionable with left hamstring tendinopathy, which is a new one after seeing Achilles tendinopathy. Malik Beasley is questionable with his back spasms). Plenty of fans have grown tired of hearing Doc Rivers say that Middleton was close to returning, which he’s seemingly been saying any time he’s been asked since the All-Star break.

In hindsight, the injury to Middleton was probably a bit worse than many thought, as we discussed on Monday. While the Bucks never announced it officially, it seems likely this was a grade-two sprain, which has a typical recovery time of anywhere between four and six weeks. Middleton previously went on record with Eric about his rehab process, which sounds like it was a bit challenging.

It will ultimately be a few days shy of six weeks that the ankle kept Middleton out, so perhaps a little on the long end of the usual window, but still pretty normal for an injury that had him on crutches and in a walking boot after that Suns game. While he will indeed he’ll be on a minutes restriction at first according to the Journal Sentinel’s Jim Owczarski, Rivers mentioned the other week that Middleton needed to accumulate playing time fast with just under a month left in the regular season, and after appearing in just three games under Doc’s command before the injury. To that end, Doc says he doesn’t know what the limit will be. Maybe it doesn’t last too long as they ramp him up quickly.

Middleton started 43 games thus far, missing seven that were one side of a back-to-back before the ankle sprain. So far, he’s put up quality numbers at 14.8 PPG, 5.0 APG, and 4.3 MPB on a .487/.378/,832 stat line. He figures to slide right back into a starting lineup that rates as the best five-man unit in the league when he’s in it:

Lineups who have played at least 600:



1. Lillard/Beasley/Middleton/Giannis/Lopez +16 net 124.4 ORtg 108.4 DRtg, 1137 poss.

2. Holiday/White/Brown/Tatum/Porzingis +14.1 net 123.3 ORtg 109.2 DRtg, 1157 poss.

3. Murray/KCP/MPJ/Gordon/Jokic +12.0 net 125.9 ORtg 113 DRth, 1563 poss. https://t.co/ttPDp1dQ77 — Van Fayaz (@lohausfan) March 12, 2024

As offensive numbers have plummeted across the league in the last month, the Bucks’ scoring dropoff has felt particularly acute in light of some complementary players’ struggles putting the ball in the hoop. Middleton’s three-level shooting, isolation prowess, and perhaps most importantly, his secondary ballhandling might be just what Milwaukee needs right now. In their last five games, they’ve put up a 111.2 offensive rating per NBA.com, which ranks 20th in the league. Twice they’ve failed to put up 100 points in that span.

Reflecting the tweet above, the Bucks score 4.8 more points per 100 possessions when Middleton is on the floor, which matches my eye test. Everything just seems to flow better when Khash Money is playing, including for Damian Lillard. Even defensively, where Middleton’s dropoff from his halcyon days as perhaps the league’s most underrated 3 & D player, the Bucks allow nearly two fewer points when he’s in.

Barring a setback in warmups—which apparently happened before Tuesday’s game in Sacramento—we should see Middleton return tomorrow afternoon. For Milwaukee to make a deep playoff run and win another ring, they’ll need him healthy and playing at the level we’ve seen from him this year or better. It can’t come soon enough.