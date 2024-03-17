Rapid Recap: Bucks 140, Suns 129

In Khris’ Middleton return to the lineup and in a game that didn’t feature Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks handled the Phoenix Suns, 140-129.

NBA.com Box Score

With Giannis ruled out as a late scratch with hamstring soreness, the Bucks really let it fly from the perimeter to tip this one off. They’d connect on 7-of-14 3PA in the opening quarter, helping them establish a 39-36 lead going into the second quarter.

The 3-point ball continued to fall for the Bucks in the second quarter, especially for Bobby Portis. At the break, he was a perfect 5-of-5 from deep. As a team, the Bucks were 18-of-27 from deep, resulting in an 82-60 halftime advantage.

Phoenix took advantage of Khris Middleton being out in the third, as they stormed to an 11-0 run in his absence. Despite the run, Milwaukee weathered the storm and took a 109-94 lead into the fourth as Damian Lillard drilled a 33-foot buzzer beater.

The Suns continued to do their best to chip away at the deficit throughout the fourth, stringing together some threes of their own. However, the Bucks were able to hold strong and hit some timely threes of their own, putting themselves in position for a 140-129 victory.

Stat That Stood Out

The 3-point ball was flying at a historic rate for Milwaukee. In fact, how about this? The Bucks’ 18 threes in the first half was tied for the most threes in any half in NBA history. With Giannis out, it was clear in the first few minutes of action that Milwaukee was going to rely heavily on the 3-point ball. It’s a dangerous gamble whenever you’re that reliant on a three, but today, luck fell Milwaukee’s way in what was an impressive blowout St. Patrick’s Day win.

