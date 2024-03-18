Monday Morning Media Roundup: It’s About Tone Setting

With just 14 games left in the 2023-2024 NBA regular season, does it get much more consequential for the Milwaukee Bucks than this Wednesday’s showdown against the Boston Celtics?

Well, this game against the Celtics and the one they have scheduled in early April.

What is at stake has nothing at all to do with seeding — Boston will be the East’s first overall seed this playoffs; at most, the result would impact Milwaukee’s race with Cleveland for number two. Instead, it is more about setting a tone. Preferably, a tone different from the one that seems to see the Bucks starting every game against Boston behind the spiritual/morale eight ball.

Wednesday represents, largely, a chance to validate the Doc Rivers Experiment (thus far). At risk of ignoring the prior two results completely, the Bucks bring a new series of offensive emphases (Dame-Giannis two man game, Khris Middleton’s return as the connector, Bobby Portis seems to have hit a rich vein of shooting, Pat Connaughton isn’t a dead man walking) and a statistically improved defense that isn’t as prone to allowing opponents to operate on the perimeter with no friction whatsoever. The rotation has tightened while lessening the asks made of non-Big Three players, and both teams appear relatively healthy heading in.

It is not a matter, then, of win and we’re the East’s champions to-be. But it is as close to an ultimate test this team will get until the games really begin to count in late April. Let’s hope it is, at worst, a fun outing, and see just how far a new-look Bucks team can go. Wins now won’t change the final standings much, but it could be the bit of momentum needed to make a difference in a few months’ time.

Let’s roundup!

Milwaukee Bucks Links

Can’t/won’t weigh in on the MVP race all that seriously because I don’t watch nearly enough non-Bucks basketball to have an opinion. I’m content in the knowledge that Giannis has reached a point where he is a walking, talking, 30+ point double-double who can bring it on both ends of the floor. The true realization of every bit of his potential.

Neither is Giannis all that pressed about the MVP race, at least publicly. And, frankly, I completely believe him and can relate to the way he perceives himself (again, publicly) as having so much more work to do. We can get sick of perpetual growth mindsets, but if continually setting the bar ever higher is what it takes to keep him motivated and locked in to the seasons-long grind, good for him.

Piece is a few weeks old and doesn’t really have much besides boilerplate athlete quotes, but I wanted to post it in honor of Green’s completing the journey from undrafted pickup to having a significant hand in shutting Tyrese Maxey down to help secure a win against the Sixers last week. Kyle Carr always believed in you, AJ. Remember that.

Again, this article is older (went past my radar, unfortunately), but worthwhile. Your mileage may vary on Doc — understandably so — yet it feels obvious in retrospect that he’d be the only person available for hire who has the breadth of experience to drop into a messy situation and have any chance of stabilizing it. It is easy to project forward to playoff troubles and wish the team would’ve just stuck with Prunty to get towards a clean slate in the summer. Selling that to a locker room and stars who don’t operate on those timelines would’ve been a challenge, though. So, let’s hope it all plays out according to Jon Horst’s plans.

The list of Milwaukee-area public service campaigns Bobby Portis is the face grows yet again. He has become the indispensable community outreach man in very short order.

Know Your NBA Enemy

Boston Celtics - Celtics Blog - The quiet, overwhelming greatness of Jayson Tatum

Subhead includes the term, “NBA megastar”. I respect Tatum as much as I respect any Bucks opponent (read: not that much), but I think calling almost anyone a megastar is going a bridge too far. There’s like, one megastar every couple of decades. Might be a little early to anoint Tatum that? Even if he does remain perpetually 23 in the media’s mind.

Thoroughly impressed with how far Johnson has been able to push himself in his career and elevating a bit past his primary skill as a shooter. Injuries are a pain in the neck and may have the Nets writing off this season for him, but don’t sleep on guys with range turning things around in a flash from one season to the next.

Oklahoma City Thunder - Welcome to Loud City - What happens next for Josh Giddey?

Must be something of a rule that every contending team’s fanbase has designs on one of their usual starting five moving to the bench to become the Reserve Unit God. For the Bucks, it waxes and wanes between Malik Beasley and Khris Middleton. For the Thunder, apparently, Giddey is that guy. Raised competitive expectations do that to you.

Comment of the Week

Good exchange between Brew Hoopers and a Sixers fan guest in JoeSchu, noahflex, and _ha_ha_ha regarding the bane of reffing (and the relative drop in whistles) in the NBA of the 2020s:

The Social Media Section

Marketing teams at consumer product-focused companies around the world are deeply enamored with setting money on fire

Bobby is for the Baird Center expansion

Common Pat Bev #Belt2Ass W

MarJon about to start slinging investment tips? Keep an eye on this space

Take that image of Dame, Giannis and AJ Green, and frame it. Big things in store.

Thank you for this, Bossmann

Riley’s 2023-2024 Regular Season Prediction Record: 33-35

Milwaukee Bucks 2023-2024 Actual Regular Season Record: 44-24

Grudge match time!

@ Boston Celtics, Wednesday — 6:30 PM CT

v. Brooklyn Nets, Thursday — 7:00 PM CT

v. Oklahoma City Thunder, Sunday — 6:00 PM CT

I believe in the formula and will back the Bucks to beat the Celtics on the road in a close victory, but one which ultimately validates the progress the team has made and brings “the narrative” into question. Then, they’ll lose to the Nets on a back-to-back before then dispatching the Thunder in yet another narrative setter.

Happy Monday!