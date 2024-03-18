Bucks vs. Suns: Red-Hot Shooting Propels Milwaukee

In a game without Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks knocked off the Phoenix Suns in a St. Patrick’s Day matinee, 140-129. If you missed our Rapid Recap from yesterday’s game, you can find it here.

Game Summary

Despite Giannis being a late scratch, there was no absence of offense to begin this one. Both teams were scoring buckets at a high rate, with defense seemingly non-existent. Milwaukee connected on seven threes in the opening stanza, sending them into a 39-36 lead after the opening quarter.

Bobby Portis caught fire in the second quarter, erupting for 25 total points in the first half. With Antetokounmpo sidelined, BP was the catalyst for offense for Milwaukee, knocking down five threes. All in all, Milwaukee shot a red-hot 18-of-27 from 3-point land and boasted an 82-60 halftime lead.

The three ball cooled off a bit for the Bucks in the third. Meanwhile, the Suns started to heat up from deep, particularly Grayson Allen. Phoenix rattled off an 11-0 run once Khris Middleton exited for a break. Despite that slide, the Bucks still grasped a 109-94 lead following a 33-foot jumper from Damian Lillard that ended the third.

Phoenix made a bit of a run in the fourth, slicing things to just single-digits at one point. However, their defense ultimately did them in. Milwaukee capitalized and continued to hit timely threes, re-gaining that same separation they saw for the majority of the game. At the final buzzer, the score read 140-129 in favor of Milwaukee.

Damian Lillard and Bobby Portis each tallied 31 points as the game-high. For Phoenix, Bradley Beal’s 28 points was the team-high.

What Did We Learn?

The Bucks continue to win without all of their resources. Initially, Doc Rivers said that Giannis Antetokounmpo would be able to go. However, about 20 minutes later, it was announced that he’d be sidelined due to hamstring soreness. Regardless, the Bucks were able to weather the storm and get the job done. That’s the pedigree of a championship-level team. Milwaukee has exhibited being able to go through adversity so many times this season with this being another example.

Three Observations

Damian Lillard had a career day.

Lillard boasted stat lines in many areas. First, he stepped up with 31 points, which led the Bucks in scoring alongside Bobby Portis. However, he also accompanied that with 16 assists on the afternoon, matching a career-high in that department. That stat line made him the first Bucks player in history to finish with 30 or more points and 15 or more assists in the same game. Not too shabby. All day long, he was driving to the hoop and getting contact. He’d finish his day with seven free throw attempts. While that number didn’t seem too high, you could tell it helped him develop a scoring groove.

Bobby Portis stepped up big-time.

You can say this about pretty much any Bucks player on the day, but man, Bobby was huge. When Milwaukee really created major separation, Portis was the key reason why. In the first half, he exploded for 25 total points, including a picture-perfect 5-for-5 from the perimeter. BP concluded his day with 31 points, matching Lillard for the game-high. That tied his season-high in points and is tied for the third-highest scoring game of his career. Additionally, when Bobby scores, the crowd gets absolutely hyped. We knew that was the case already, but this was just another big example. He had a lot to say postgame:

“I be in my own zone. Try to block out all the naysayers. They’ve been talking crazy about me all year long. You know, trade him, all types of stuff. So, I get in my own zone now when I go back on the court. Just like that, man. Get back to who I used to be. Go out there and play with confidence. Shoot the ball, get some made. Come back the next day, be who I am. A whole lot of chitter-chatter about who I am, just trying to shut the naysayers up, make them believe. That’s all it is, for real. I’ve got confidence in my coaches. They’ve got confidence in me. They pour confidence into me. My teammates pour confidence into me and make it easier for me to go out there and just hoop. That’s all I’ve been trying to do the second-half of the season is just up my game each and every day, stack games whether I play good or play bad. Look at the film, come back the next day and go right back at it with the same thing. Just trying to stay aggressive and be what I do. Come off the bench, play with energy and effort and shoot the ball with confidence, man. Basketball is always just about confidence.”

The Bucks needed to get crafty without Giannis and they succeeded.

Postgame, Doc Rivers told us about how they emphasized spacing once it was determined Giannis would be out. That’s exactly what they did. Phoenix’s defense was absolutely porous. Damian Lillard attributed taking advantage of their rotations and making them uncomfortable, which was quite evident by the 24 threes that Milwaukee buried. Given how quick of a turnaround Giannis took in being ruled out, kudos to Doc Rivers and the coaching staff for ensuring the team was ready without their superstar.

Bonus Bucks Bits

Khris Middleton was integral in his first game back from his ankle injury. In 25 minutes played, he knocked down 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including a pair of threes. I don’t think you could ask for much more in his return back to the starting five. And on how he felt? “Good,” he said with a smile.

Those 24 threes were a season-high for the Bucks, with 18 of them coming in the first half. Their 18 threes in the first half are tied for the most made threes in a half in NBA history. Milwaukee shot 58.5% from three (24-of-41), marking their second-highest 3-point percentage of the season.

The Bucks are now 17-0 this season when Damian Lillard scores 30+ points and 11-0 when he tallies double-digit assists.

In addition to Khris, Malik Beasley made a return to the starting five. He made his presence known in a big way, connecting on five threes. I asked Doc about him and he just praised his shooting, saying how he doesn’t care if he goes games where he misses.

Speaking of threes, former Buck Grayson Allen found his shooting stroke. He concluded his afternoon with 25 points on 6-of-11 from downtown.

Kevin Durant played 41 minutes and tallied just 11 points. That’s a stat line that you don’t typically see.

