Vote in the Brew Hoop Tuesday Tracker: Looking ahead

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Bucks have won nine of their last twelve games. Let that sink in for a second, especially in the face of loud discourse from the glass-half-empty portion of the fanbase who focuses on the three losses, particularly the ones in Northern California. Or even the relative difficulty Milwaukee had in taking down Embiid-less Philly. To be fair, those losses were bad and the Sixers win uninspiring, but none of that should take away from three impressive victories over Western Conference opponents, two of which came sans-Giannis.

The tendency of some fans to focus on negatives despite any positives of equal or greater weight (e.g. wins over the Clippers and Suns when the team wasn’t whole ≥ road losses to similarly-talented West Coast teams when the team was) can be infuriating, but as always, the truth lies somewhere in between the two polarities. What is more certain is that some games don’t really resemble a playoff situation—back-to-backs, long road trips, key players sitting are the usual reasons—so we don’t have to treat them as gospel, win or lose. Similarly, how much—if anything—from before the coaching change should we factor in when appraising the Bucks’ postseason chances? While we probably shouldn’t throw the Griffin era away completely, I don’t think it should really color how we think about a potential series versus a younger team the Bucks struggled with, namely the Pacers.

In this week’s Tuesday Tracker, we’ll take your opinion on one aspect of the blowouts, but otherwise, let’s turn our eyes to the playoffs by talking about matchups and individual performances of perhaps the two most scrutinized elements of recent Bucks postseason runs: coaching and point guard offense.

Poll With fourteen games left, one game up on the Cavs, three on the Knicks, and four on the Magic, where do you expect the Bucks to finish? 2 seed

3 seed

4 seed

5 seed or lower vote view results 0% 2 seed (0 votes)

0% 3 seed (0 votes)

0% 4 seed (0 votes)

0% 5 seed or lower (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll What was a bigger problem in recent blowout losses to the Warriors and Kings? The offense

The defense

Can’t pick one vote view results 0% The offense (0 votes)

0% The defense (0 votes)

0% Can’t pick one (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Thinking ahead to the playoffs, how necessary is it for the Bucks to be quicker and more athletic than we’ve seen against some regular season opponents? Very necessary

Not that necessary

Only against Indiana

Unnecessary vote view results 0% Very necessary (0 votes)

0% Not that necessary (0 votes)

0% Only against Indiana (0 votes)

0% Unnecessary (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Which coach would you trust more in the postseason? Mike Budenholzer

Doc Rivers vote view results 0% Mike Budenholzer (0 votes)

0% Doc Rivers (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Damian Lillard is up to 35.4% from three on the season. On average, how well do you expect him to shoot in the playoffs? 37% or better

35–37%

33–35%

33% or worse vote view results 0% 37% or better (0 votes)

0% 35–37% (0 votes)

0% 33–35% (0 votes)

0% 33% or worse (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Doc Rivers is doing as the Bucks’ head coach? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes)

0% Undecided (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you approve of the job Jon Horst is doing as the Bucks’ general manager? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes)

0% Undecided (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Poll Do you think this Bucks team can win the title as currently constructed? Yes

No

Undecided vote view results 0% Yes (0 votes)

0% No (0 votes)

0% Undecided (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

As always, this poll will be open until midnight Central on Friday, and we’ll post the results later that day. Thanks for voting!