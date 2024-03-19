Questions & Antlers with Bucks legend Jim Paschke

Welcome back to the latest edition of our mailbag series, Questions & Antlers! We are fortunate enough to have another special guest blessing us with his presence: franchise icon Jim Paschke, who spent 35 years calling Bucks games on television. He graciously came by to take a few questions from us and the readership, and as I think you’ll agree, gave some very thoughtful answers. Here they are!

Brew Hoop asks: What are you up to these days? Besides following the Bucks, of course.

I am usually up to a few things, or sometimes nothing at all, which is the beauty of retirement, I think. After nearly 50 years of living by the clock and on a fairly rigid schedule, it is quite nice to have a few days, now and then, without an agenda. I find I get a lot more accomplished when I have nothing scheduled. I still do about a dozen various events for the Bucks, mostly related to Corporate and Partner engagements. I still enjoy preparing for those interviews and gatherings. Of course, I watch a lot of Bucks basketball on television and find that to be very enjoyable.

On the personal side, I have been able to travel for pleasure, having visited The Panama Canal, Alaska, and Cabo San Lucas (editor’s note: Cabo is still for closers, and Jim is definitely a closer) in 2023. I also am grateful to have the time to be a caregiver for my mother at this stage in her life.

SidtheSquid asks: During a recent broadcast, Marques Johnson praised Sidney Moncrief as one of the premiere two-way players in NBA history. Many Bucks fans do not realize that in his prime he was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year, while averaging 20+ points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. What are your thoughts on Sidney, his legacy, and Marques Johnson’s comments?

I think Marques and most others would agree that, for the most part, Sidney was the heartbeat of those Bucks teams in the 80s. A fierce competitor on both ends of the floor. While he is often known for stellar defense, particularly after winning the NBA’s first two Defensive Player of the Year Awards, Sid was a very effective and versatile offensive player. He could get to the rim as needed, and had a reliable jump shot. All that, and he was a fine passer, facilitating Don Nelson’s offense. Those were such versatile teams with Sidney, Marques, Brian Winters, Dave Meyers, and later Bob Lanier. Sidney Moncrief was the glue most of the time. You don’t reach The Naismith Hall of Fame without outstanding and multiple skills.

AaronJWegner asks: I loved the 2009–2010 Squad 6/Fear The Deer Bucks—they made every loss I had witnessed prior worth it! My question is how do you think the franchise would have been different if Michael Redd and Andrew Bogut hadn’t suffered such brutal injuries? That was such a heartbreaking experience as a fan. To feel things were finally starting to come together and have fate dealing those stars such cruel blows. How did you cope?

That was the season in which “Fear The Deer” was first used. Brandon Jennings’ 55-point game came early that season. Luc Richard Mbah a Moute provided his excellent defense. The Bucks won 46 games, the most in a single season between 2001 and 2019. That group got the Bucks back in the playoffs after a 3–4 year absence. John Salmons was acquired at the trade deadline and was a great contributor. The Bucks took a 3-1 lead over Atlanta in the first round of the Playoffs, but lost the final two games. Charlie Bell wasn’t available for Game 7 and you will recall that Andrew Bogut had to dress for that game despite being injured and unavailable. The injuries to Redd and Bogut certainly derailed that season and to an extent, the immediate future. The Bucks finished 9th in the East the following season. That was a fun team to follow. Sadly, for just one season.

AaronJWegner also asks: You witnessed a small market rise to the pinnacle firsthand, sitting in the old Bradley one day and Madison Square Garden the next. There is something about small market franchises that I find just “special” and certainly that probably has a lot do with being from Wisconsin. Can you share some thoughts on small-market sports franchises in America?

I say many times how grateful I am to have worked under two different “systems” during my NBA career. The first was the era of owners who were sportsmen and sportswomen. Many family-owned franchises still existed in most sports. In Milwaukee, we had two great examples in Senator Kohl and Bud Selig. I thought working in a so-called “small market” was a great experience. Most of us had several areas of responsibility within the organization. It helped us understand much more about the sport and the franchise. We experienced many different areas of the business. I wouldn’t trade that for anything. If you understand the positive use of the term “Mom and Pop”, I think communities like Milwaukee really felt close to and rallied around the local teams whether they were successful or not in any given year. I always enjoy the feeling of watching our so-called small-market Bucks taking on the Goliaths of basketball. There was always something extra special about winning in New York, Los Angeles, and even in Chicago.

I also have thoroughly enjoyed working within the new ownership regime. The resources are greater as new ownership groups are typically larger, analytics are at play in all phases of the business and there is a different level of accountability in all that. I have learned so much being associated with both styles of ownership. I feel very fortunate to have had both experiences. The only thing that never changed for me, was the fact that the bottom line was, is, and will always be, striving for daily excellence. Just as players do.

stoneAge asks: Hi Mr Jim. Some short questions... 1. What do you think about the current Bucks (Giannis) era? Would just one title be enough? 2. Do you wanna share some general life wisdom?

Milwaukee has had two generational talents in Kareem and Giannis. I have been very fortunate to call games during the Giannis era and to have worked with and been able to appreciate the human greatness of Kareem.

My son recently said something that got my attention. He believes only two foreign-born players have greatly impacted the way the game has been played. Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis. I countered with the skill level of Nikola Jokic, but his point is, only two have dictated a style of play during their time. Fair enough. So I think the Giannis era is special on several levels and we are so privileged to be able to witness his development into greatness.

Is one title enough? I have always said one is great, two validates that greatness, and anything more is basketball gravy (I like gravy).

In terms of life wisdom, I have been blessed to be around pro athletes and coaches for most of my life. When I speak to groups, I have a list of twelve things that I have learned during my career that apply to life for me. I guess I would boil it down to making small progress every day. Try to be exceptional at the smallest of details and jobs. Take pride in things no one else would notice and simply stay with it over a lifetime. You will see results. Let time do its work. Be competitive, but mostly with yourself. Life is a bit like the PGA Tour. There is competition around you at all times, but what really only matters is how you perform. Be kind. Stay humble. Take some risks. Be adventurous. Understand that what other people say about you is really none of YOUR business.

WiscoJoe asks: Hi Jim! Just wanted to say how much I appreciated growing up watching Bucks games on TV and getting to hear you and Jon McGlocklin on the call. I’ll always remember how passionate and knowledgeable both of you were and how it helped shape my Bucks fandom. I just wanted to ask how the transition has been for you to go from being at basically every Bucks game as an announcer to hopefully being happily retired and mainly watching games at home? Thanks again for everything you’ve done for the Bucks and the community!

Thank you for those kind words. It is our privilege to be in the position where we can share the ride with you. That fact becomes more important to me everyday now that I am in retirement.

I always felt that while someone else signed my checks, I truly worked for you, the fan. I liked it that way. I know I speak for Jon, Marques, and all the other great people I have worked with when I say: it was our pleasure.

I know some people probably wonder if I truly made the decision to retire myself. I did and I feel very good about that. Do I miss it? Yes, but I am totally comfortable with the decision and the way my life has unfolded since.

NBA basketball is played in quarters. I think life is played in quarters as well. When I hit my fourth quarter, I had no regrets. I also had a desire to move aside so that others could have the wonderful experiences that I have had. I am particularly thankful that at the time I made my decision, the world was ready and willing to give women a chance to show their skills at the NBA level and beyond. We are all better for that.

As for contributing to our community, I think the NBA gives us an incredible platform to do just that. We would be foolish not to see the benefits in that. I can honestly tell you I have gained more than I have given in that regard. I recommend community involvement to all. I have fallen in love with Milwaukee over these many years. Our community is a very special one.

Southern Marxist2 asks: How much if any of the training staff goes on road trips with the Bucks and how has this changed over time?

When I started with the Bucks in 1986, there was a single trainer, Jeff Snedeker, who had worked with soccer great Pele and the New York Cosmos. Today, sports science has grown greatly in the number of staff and certainly in its importance to team success. It is a bit of an under-told story in Milwaukee. Led by Dr. Troy Flanagan, the Bucks sports science and performance team has been critical to team success over the past decade. That team is world-class and truly on the cutting edge of their expertise.

Mitchell Maurer asks: When did you start to think that Giannis would become the player (and person) he is today?

I think I started to really see the transformation in Giannis’ second season. Jason Kidd came in that year and started to teach Giannis some elite-level approaches to the game. That was also when Giannis began to transform his body, adding 50 pounds of muscle over time. That physical and mental combination began to build. From there, it seems like just a matter of time. The real difference, however, is the fact that Giannis has never rested. His insatiable desire to get better every day is the basis of all his improvement. Honest. Humble. Hungry. He is all three and more.

Mitchell Maurer also asks: What’s a story from your time with the Milwaukee Bucks you haven’t been able to tell... until now?

Great question. If I haven’t told it by now, either I have forgotten it, or perhaps it shouldn’t be told. That having been said, I don’t think I am protecting any great secrets, but stay tuned!

Riley Feldmann asks: What would you say your secret to success was? How you kept your passion as the voice of the Milwaukee Bucks over the years, stayed invested even in down seasons for the team, etc.

Another excellent question. I never had an issue with being excited to call an NBA game. If I let things bring me down in some way, I wouldn’t be giving the audience my best. You can’t have that. I think the beauty and exhilaration of NBA basketball was there every game for me. It was truly a great game to describe. I loved the ebbs and flows and the nuances. I really enjoy learning about the game at practice and then figuring out the best way to share that with viewers. I think we become a bit like players in the sense that you can’t let losses get you down too much. You have to stay sharp, excited, engaged and ready for the next one. How can you get down when there is no place you would rather be? I think gratitude for the opportunities we have is always the secret sauce.

Riley Feldmann also asks: A favorite memory from working with Jonny Mac?

The first thing I always think about is how prepared and fired up Jon was to do every game. That was something I noticed and learned from very early on. It was contagious and made every night fun (that was actually a trait that was shared by everyone I have worked with over the years). Jon was very welcoming to me in the beginning and that led to a very good relationship in general. That kept building over the years and I think the audience enjoyed us being along for the ride. I sure hope so. We spent so much time together, and there are so many experiences that I could mention. I will simply tell you that they were all very enjoyable. We are different people, but I am proud to say, we truly appreciate each other. It doesn’t get better than that. I worry that the days of two-person teams like we enjoyed are probably going to be few and far between moving forward. Again, timing is everything.

Major thanks to Jim for taking time away from his well-earned retirement and stopping by our little corner of the web. Be sure to follow him on Twitter @Paschketball. All our best to him and Mama Paschke, and we hope Jim travels to more cool spots in 2024!

We’ll have more special guests as the season wraps up and into the offseason, so keep an eye out!