Bucks vs. Bulls: Giannis drops 46, olé!

Late last night (seriously NBA, why are you scheduling a game between two Central time zone teams at 9 PM?) at the United Center, the Bucks extended their post-All-Star winning streak to five games with a chippy, wire-to-wire 113-97 victory over the Bulls. This is their 40th win of the year and is the fourth consecutive game they’ve allowed under 100 points. It was on the second night of a road-road back-to-back too! Giannis Antetokounmpo poured in a hyper-efficient 46 on Chicago to go with 16 rebounds, shooting over 60% from the field for his eighth game in his last nine. Coby White had 20 for the home team.

Game Summary

Damian Lillard kicked off the action by hitting back-to-back threes, though as he often does against the Bucks, Nikola Vucevic got off to a quick start too. While Milwaukee struggled briefly with Billy Donovan’s two big lineup of Vooch and Andre Drummond, 43% from deep, ten free throws, and four steals kept them ahead for the entirety of the first. Led by eleven early points from Giannis, the Bucks owned a 33-24 advantage after twelve minutes of play.

As the Bucks cooled off from the field, the Bulls weren’t able to chip away much at all without many buckets of their own. Both teams were combining to shoot a paltry 33% (Chicago finished the quarter at 25%) at one point in the second until some late triples by Milwaukee—including one by Crowder as time expired that hit every part of the rim before falling in—inched them over 40%. They were up 58-44 at intermission, paced by Giannis’ 23 first-half points.

It didn’t take Giannis long to break the 30-point barrier, finding success both at the rim and with his jumper as Milwaukee got out in front by as much as sixteen. DeRozan finally started to heat up, though, and after Giannis got some blow, Chicago tried to make a move as the period ended. However, a flagrant and technical on DeRozan meant the Bucks were still ahead by double-digits entering the final stanza, 82-72.

An already heated affair got even more so early in the fourth, as Vucevic hit A.J. Green with a forearm shiver under the rim that merited a flagrant-2, and the Montenegrin big man took an early shower. Using that momentum, a personal 8-0 run by Patrick Beverley bored the Bucks’ lead out to 25 as part of a bigger 13-0 run. A 13-4 Bulls run off the subsequent timeout meant Lillard reentered up sixteen, and Giannis took that opportunity to pad his numbers as they cruised to a nice victory.

The Bucks will take a well-deserved weekend at home before facing the Clippers at Fiserv on Monday, kicking off their most difficult stretch of the season.

What Did We Learn?

We know by this point how much Doc Rivers has reinvigorated Milwaukee’s formerly porous defense. As mentioned, they’ve held opponents under the century mark for four straight games and six of their last nine. There are bigger reasons for this sea change, but an ancillary one that Bucks fans may have their interest piqued at is how he adjusts in-game.

Case in point: Vucevic had averaged 23 PPG in three matchups against Milwaukee this year, but was held to 17 on 8/18 shooting last night. As also mentioned, he looked primed for another big night by hitting his first three attempts, but it seems some adjustments Rivers made in coverage at the first timeout made a big difference:

I thought the first four possessions he got exactly what we said we were not gonna give up: the little elbow jumpshot. We weren’t pulled in. And then our weakside pulled way in and made him force it over the top. When he gets it going, they become really hard. So we definitely targeted him for that today. I thought we made him play in traffic a lot. He’s such a good player—plays with a great rhythm. And our whole thing was: try and get him out of rhythm. Try to make him see a bunch of hands and play through a crowd.

Brook Lopez and Giannis both put forth sensational efforts to stop the Chicago big man in their own ways. For Lopez, it was from getting a hand up and contesting well, as Doc mentioned. For Giannis, it was sheer strength. Vooch tried to back Giannis down in the post, but even with a listed seventeen-pound weight differential working against him, the Greek Freak just wouldn’t budge. At one point, after failing to make any forward progress—in fact, Vooch moved backward—on a post-up, he tossed the ball back out to the perimeter lazily, where it was snatched up by Malik Beasley for a fast break dunk.

We also shouldn’t leave out Jae Crowder here. He was matched up with DeRozan from the get-go and his defensive performance was terrific too. Before the game, Doc talked about how their gameplan was to “stop DeMar” from getting to the free throw line, and in postgame, he called it a victory that DeRozan got to the line just once in the first half. Those would actually be his only free throws of the game. With only two points at half and twelve on the night on 5/13 shooting, a big tip of the cap to Crowder for coming up huge as a wing stopper.

Three Bucks

Giannis just could not miss with his passes or shots, from anywhere.

And I mean anywhere! At 16/22 with a 12/16 figure from the charity stripe, those 46 points look even better when including his 2/3 performance from three. Of course, he pummeled Chicago inside (he was 8/11 in the restricted area) with a bevy of thunderous jams and lay-ins, but his jump shooting really stood out. Giannis was 5/7 outside the circle, sinking a couple pullups from 14–16 feet and the two treys. Factoring in last night, he sank four threes in a row before finally missing in the fourth.

Marques Johnson has recently commented on how pure Giannis looks shooting right now and the level of confidence he’s displaying, but to my surprise, when I asked Giannis if this was the most confidence he’s had in his jumper in his career, he didn’t think so:

My jump shot? No. I think I had a year two, three years ago that I was shooting a high percentage from the two, shooting more threes, I was shooting like four threes a game or something. But I feel like I’m just over myself. I have an all-time great teammate. I have to pick my spots, I cannot just be all over the place anymore. It’s not just me out there, and I have a guy that can score at will at any time that he wants.

Though he finished with just five dimes, he threw no less than three no-look passes that found teammates exactly where they needed the ball, including this jaw-dropper:

No-look, behind his head.



When I asked about if his confidence in his passing ability was at its highest, he began by reminding all of us that it’s always been part of his game:

My passing was always there. I think I’m more a willing passer this year because my teammates are pretty freaking good, you know? But I think I always could pass. Coming to the league, that was my thing that seperated me. But we didn’t have a lot of TV games and a lot people didn’t pay attention to Milwaukee so people would see me—“oh! He can pass!” I’m the all-time assist leader in Milwaukee... of course I can pass.

I then asked him “you know where your teammates are? You don’t even have to look? You trust them to be there?” That’s when Giannis told us that his passing bravado is thanks to his teammates:

They have to be there. That’s a very good question, actually. This year, I throw the ball this many times to the corner without even looking, and I know they will be there. That speaks a lot for the guys that run all the way down to the corner: Beasley, Pat, Jae, A.J., Bobby when he pops, or Brook when he pops. I know exactly where they are going to be. I can throw it blindly. There’s gonna be times where I throw it there and they’re not there, but this year they’ve been there every single time for me.

PatBev came up big in his homecoming, especially in the fourth quarter.

All fourteen of Beverley’s points came in the fourth, with ten in the 13-0 run after the Vucevic flagrant, including eight consecutive to help blow the game open for Milwaukee. Never really known for his scoring, Doc first credited Beverley for his work on the other end:

What’s that saying? You’d rather kindle a fire than start one? That’s Pat Beverley in a nutshell. There’s nights where you have to kindle the fire, sit him down, calm him down. Then there’s nights where his fire lights our team. I thought his defensive energy was the difference in the second half.

To Doc, the 8-0 personal run was just an added bonus, and he gave us a little insight into their banter.

“That’s gravy. He tells me all the time he scored 50 in a high school game... I don’t know what that means in the NBA, but he reminds me of that all the time.”

Doc joked that Chicago was Beverley’s city now after Doc (who went to high school in suburban Maywood) thought it was his. In the locker room, though, Beverley deadpanned “Doc’s not from Chicago,” unlike the west-side native. He also told us that after five years of playing under Doc, he yells at him more than anyone. It’s clear there’s a lot of respect, tough love, and humor in their relationship, so I’ll be looking for more silly moments like these.

Naturally, Beverley then asked us if we all subscribed to his podcast.

There’s something about Dame and the Bulls.

Lillard had another rough night against the Bulls with 16 points on 4/18 shooting. Though he canned his first two shots from downtown, he went 1/8 thereafter from three-point land and just 2/16 all told. Not sure what it is about Chicago that flummoxes him because Alex Caruso was on Giannis from the jump, and he mostly dealt with Ayo Dosunmo and White. However, Giannis and Doc both did mention after the game how Dame getting going early helped out a lot, with the former mentioning how much it opened the game for him.

Bonus Bucks Bits

This was the 489th victory of Giannis’ career, including the playoffs. That moves him above Sidney Moncrief for most wins by a Buck all-time.

With eleven points, Bobby Portis’ double-digit scoring streak reached ten games, though he struggled a bit with 4/13 from the floor.

Brook Lopez was 4/8 on the evening, with all of his attempts coming behind the arc. He’s shooting 38% on 6.2 attempts per game over his last five.

Pat Connaughton blocked another three in the first half. That’s two in the last few games. Things are definitely trending up for him.

I mentioned the late third-quarter chippiness when DeRozan was hit with a flagrant-1. As you might guess, Portis and Beverley were right in the middle of it, but weren’t really instigators. It seemed like Drummond took exception to Portis hanging on the rim after a fast break dunk resulting from Portis picking Drummond’s pocket at the perimeter, so that’s where it started and it devolved from there. Next time up the floor, Portis grabbed a rebound over DeRozan that sent the Bulls star to the deck, so he returned the favor with a hip check as Portis brought the ball up. But Portis and Beverley were all smiles while the Bulls and their bench got ornery about the calls (or lack thereof), and I could even hear “Bob-by! Bob-by!” chants over the home crowd’s displeasure

Then there was the Vucevic hit on Green underneath the rim which spurred the Bucks’ big run. Doc mentioned after the game that the long official review following this was very helpful to cool everything down and get the refs back in control of the game. There ended up being three official reviews, all to determine if there was hostile contact, and all going against Chicago.

Green entered to start the fourth and immediately found Portis inside with a nice dish off a baseline drive. Soon after, he missed a technical free throw but immediately made up for it with a three. Beverley credited him with providing the spark that led to the Bucks’ big fourth-quarter run. Of course, he took a shot to the grill from Vooch—he mentioned after the game that he jokingly hoped would break his nose again because it would pop it back into place after he broke it last year in practice.

Perhaps due to tired legs on the SEGABABA, here is how the Bucks’ three-point percentages went quarter by quarter: 42.9%, 42.9%, 21.4%, 27.3%.

Finally, take a look at this dunk by Chris Livingston, who is up in Oshkosh on a G League assignment. Just nasty.

