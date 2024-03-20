The reliable greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo

It would be the simplest thing in the world for him to get overlooked in the shuffle. Coaching carousel, new superstar point guard, locker room turmoil, injuries, trades, wins, losses (magnified x1,000,000 because of everything else), not to mention the regular rhythm of an NBA season. Once the games get going, they don’t let up until the music of your season stops—preferably in June. When uncertainty meets the highest possible stakes, stability doesn’t get a chance to hog the spotlight.

So consider this article the much-needed acknowledgment of Giannis Antetokounmpo’s final leap from MVP to something even more special: the heart and soul buoying his franchise’s aspirations on and off the court. His play has moved past that of mere superstars and entered the territory of those few legends who delivered dominance so regularly that they became a force who tilted results by simply taking the court.

One could characterize it as a quiet greatness. Calling something quietly great, though, is perhaps giving it the same level of greatness as room furniture; always there, but unremarkable over time. No, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s greatness is not quiet, in spite of how it has fallen beneath the decibels of everything else keeping Milwaukee Bucks fans preoccupied about their team. His greatness is violent, it is two-way, it is accommodating, it is flexible, it is undeniable, it is an elemental force made flesh, and maybe most importantly, it is reliable.

Naturally, we begin with his performance when he takes the floor and the averages are frankly astounding. A few numbers:

Season averages of 30.8 PPG (.616/.292/.665), 11.2 RPG, 6.4 APG, 51 double-doubles, 8 triple-doubles

Team ORtg is 10.9 points per 100 possessions higher with him on the floor, DRtg is 0.3 better, and the total swing in net rating on/off is +11.2 in his favor

He’s registering career-bests (or near-bests) in the following stats: FG% (by nearly 4%), assists, TS%, TOV%, OREB%, conversion rate within three feet of the basket, AST/TO ratio

On track to play the most amount of minutes in a regular season since 2017–18 and likely to eclipse the number of games played since 2018–19

Set personal highs in points, assists, and free throws made/taken in a single game (64, 16, 24, and 32, respectively); has already registered the most number of triple-doubles in his career and is six double-doubles away from breaking his record of 56 in a season

In a sense, he has ascended to the idealized form we had long suspected him capable of being. A complete and total offensive wrecking ball that happily bruises with opponents to dominate the paint, but also with the sinew that can hold the collective together. Never an elite creator like a traditional point guard, he has never stopped trying to improve on finding teammates in positions where they can succeed.

While the team’s defensive principles have altered to reduce the times he is called upon to haunt drivers from the weak side, he has had moments where he is called upon to bottle up star wings who are ripping the Bucks to shreds. As expected, he answers the call and delights fans and the coaching staff by doing it without falling into foul trouble that used to remove him from the game. We’ve now reached the point where Antetokounmpo is the engine that carries his team in every facet that matters when it comes to winning games. Scoring, rebounding, creating, defending, and doing it all by combining relentless physicality with years of hard-earned intelligence. An almost perfect version of the player we envisioned Giannis Antetokounmpo could be.

What is most impressive to me, though, is how in command he looks while having what is his finest season as a professional. Wrack your brain—I mean really truly dig deep—to recall the last time this season you watched Giannis Antetokounmpo take the floor and thought to yourself “he’s playing a little too out of control.” Even a few years ago he was prone to moments of chaos born of a need (real or imagined) for Giannis to be everything on every possession to drag his team across the finish line. Possessions where he courageously, recklessly charged into defending walls without having a proper escape plan were a dime a dozen once upon a time.

Now, though he doesn’t wilt from the challenge of five defenders standing shoulder to shoulder in his way, he’s patient in the approach. He’s departed from simply hammering the other team into an unrecognizable mess and moved to applying a demoralizingly methodical grind. Trying to halt a 250-pound near-seven-footer when he’s at a dead sprint sucks. Trying to keep that same player bottled up when he’s willing to take his time to get to his spots and he’s reading the floor like the decade-plus veteran he is, is agony.

Best of all, there remain stones still waiting to be turned over by coach Doc Rivers and his staff. The obvious strategic ploys waiting for real burn are the Giannis-at-center lineups. Notoriously difficult for opponents to answer when Antetokounmpo can take the limiters off and go 150% for 40+ minutes at a stretch, their effectiveness will hinge on just how much time his running mates can give him to read and react to play on the perimeter. A defense with him in the middle thrives when he can hunt: switch, fight through screens, shut down straight-line drives at the rim and you’ve probably bought Antetokounmpo enough time to put out the fire before it truly gets out of hand.

Milwaukee’s improvements in those defensive skills since the coaching change are encouraging in and of themselves, but were more crucial because they set the floor for Giannis to take the team over the top on both ends of the court. For example, the second most common Giannis-sans-Brook lineup this season features Giannis, Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Pat Connaughton, and Bobby Portis. In 50 minutes of play (small sample, I know), that group has a net rating of +26.7. Tinker with that group a little—say Khris Middleton for Malik or Pat—and you could be cooking with gas in an instant even for a few select minutes at a stretch.

That brings us to the other component that has made this season Giannis Antetokounmpo’s best: having reached the newest peak in his ability, he has deferred to keep the team glued together. The obvious example is, of course, the process of welcoming and integrating one Damian Lillard. Admirers of one another from afar, these men were suddenly expected to hit the ground running with a superstar teammate unlike anyone else they’d ever played with before.

Lillard had departed from the city he had called home his entire adult life and was likely reticent to be seen as overreaching his place in the pecking order his younger compatriot inadvertently generates. Giannis being Giannis, I have no doubt he was deadly serious when he told Dame the second he showed up “this is your team now.” Dame understood, though, that it could never work like that. As a franchise cornerstone who had just moved on, the idea that he could take all the cache that organically built up around him for a decade in Portland and transplant it over and above Giannis would’ve been absurd to him.

And yet… Giannis really did mean it. While the initial honeymoon lasted not even past the preseason—team turmoil put paid to that—I think there has always been an intentionality, a desire, a dream in Antetokounmpo’s mind to make the two-man game of legend into concrete reality. At first, the gap between the two was too great to be bridged by simple telekinesis. A coaching staff who had even fewer ideas about how to connect the two certainly didn’t help matters. As a result, the early returns looked ugly: pick-and-rolls might as well have never been invented and my turn-your turn ruled the day. Two players, one team, no unified approach.

Typically, Giannis Antetokounmpo never gave up hope. There was frustration when the promise was undelivered or failed to show up at all, of course. But he began doing the small stuff possession after possession that will lead to ultimate success with Damian Lillard. Setting screens, pick-and-rolls, running a two-man passing game on the perimeter that throws defenses into fits, using his physical gifts to rip open gaps for Lillard to burst through and put the final nail in so many coffins.

Antetokounmpo is becoming both hammer and anvil; the bludgeoning instrument and the base upon which opposing teams must shape themselves if they have any hope at all of not shattering into a million pieces. It is up to his coaches and teammates to wield him in a way that forces opponents to give in to the demoralizingly inevitable.

There is little chance of Giannis winning his third MVP award this season. He has been excellent, but the team has been too much of a work in progress to register the kind of wider success needed to get him the proper spotlight (not to mention the existence of other gifted players out West). The question, though, is if that really matters. Personal glory is worthwhile; team glory is forever. In a year that would sink most average franchises and send average stars into bouts of debilitating discontent, Giannis Antetokounmpo found his footing and has lifted his Milwaukee Bucks past the storm and back into the bright light of possibility.

He is living greatness. More importantly, he is reliable greatness. That difference, that final transformation, is as close to transcendence an athlete can get. The best part? He’s only getting started.